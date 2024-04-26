Liverpool squad to be ‘turned upside down’ by Arne Slot with first summer exit all but confirmed

Liverpool are set to make big changes over the summer, with Arne Slot to replace Jurgen Klopp as manager and several players expected to leave.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Slot is likely agree on a contract with the Reds over the weekend, meaning Michael Edwards and the coach can now step up their plans for the upcoming transfer window.

Offloading players who aren’t part of Slot’s long-term plans is top of the list of priorities, and centre-back Joel Matip will reportedly be one of the first to depart.

The 32-year-old has struggled with injuries this season and has only played 14 matches. His contract is set to expire in June and Liverpool have already decided against extending it.

READ MORE: Man Utd to hijack Liverpool move for Brazilian superstar who’s perfect for the Ratcliffe revolution

Matip’s agents have already began searching for his next club and ‘offered’ him to Turkish giants Fenerbahce two weeks ago.

However, fresh reports suggest that the experienced defender may get a last chance to play in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Liverpool defender ‘open’ to Serie A switch

According to Italian outlet Corriere Della Serra, as cited by The Mirror, Matip has been keeping a close eye on the progress of Roma and Lazio in the Serie A this season.

It’s claimed that he would be ‘open’ to joining one of the Rome-based sides when his contract with Liverpool ends. Although, he is ‘wary’ of the pay cut he’d have to take to join one of them.

Matip currently earns £100,000 per week with the Reds and it seems unlikely that many sides would be willing to match that. Fenerbahce may do so, though, along with some Saudi clubs.

Reports suggest that with the big changes Liverpool are planning to make this summer, the ‘squad will be turned upside down’ as they plan for the new era under Slot.

Along with Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Adrian are out of contract in the summer, so all three are set to depart.

There is also great uncertainty surrounding the future of Mohamed Salah, who will likely be the subject of another big offer from Saudi Arabia this summer.

His departure will leave a huge void in the squad and leave Liverpool needing another top-quality winger to replace him.

It will be interesting to see who Slot looks to bring in, as there will be huge pressure on his shoulders to achieve immediate success on Merseyside.

EURO PAPER TALK: Ten Hag’s next job revealed with Man Utd sack inevitable; Arsenal, Man City set deadline for Newcastle raid