Alisson has opened the door to an exit from Liverpool

A Liverpool stalwart has reportedly ‘opened the door’ to a move to a European giant, as it’s believed his succession could take place earlier than imagined.

The successful squad the Reds had under Jurgen Klopp is slowly being disassembled. Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are long gone, as is Sadio Mane, Trent Alexander-Arnold moved to Real Madrid in the summer, while it’s been confirmed that Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson will depart at the end of this season.

That leaves Alisson and Virgil van Dijk as the only notable icons of the current Liverpool era still standing, but that might not be the case for long.

The Brazilian goalkeeper is said to have ‘opened the door’ to a move to Juventus, per Calciomercato. The Italian giants are said to have been exploring the situation in recent days, and ‘optimism’ that the Liverpool goalkeeper could be prised away is growing.

Fellow Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili’s presence at Anfield is seen as the reason Alisson wants to depart.

It’s reported that the plan is to promote Alisson’s designated successor after this season’s run-in, and Liverpool are considering parting with him as a result.

The Georgian has been promoted to the starting XI of late given an injury to the Reds’ No.1, but has played just one of his six Premier League games in his debut season since that injury, so it feels too early for the club to make any definitive decisions about the position yet.

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Mamardashvili has options away from Liverpool

Indeed, Alisson has played the vast majority of games between the sticks for Liverpool this season, with his competitor hardly being given a sniff.

TEAMtalk is aware that Mamardashvili is indeed seen as his long-term successor, but, contrary to the Calciomercato report, it’s not clear what will happen in the immediate future.

The uncertainty over the goalkeeper’s position has alerted clubs across Europe to a potential transfer.

Interest is growing as clubs monitor whether Liverpool will consider either a loan or a permanent transfer.

Liverpool round-up: Tottenham frontrunners for Robertson

After the confirmation that left-back Robertson will be leaving, insider David Ornstein has confirmed Tottenham are the frontrunners to secure his signature.

Spurs were keen on the Scot in January, but it was too soon for Liverpool to let go of him.

Meanwhile, as many as five journalists have suggested that Arne Slot will not be given the boot by the Reds, including insider Fabrizio Romano.

Further to that, TEAMtalk is aware Slot is confident he’ll still be in the dugout at Anfield come the start of next season.