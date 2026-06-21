A Liverpool man is reported to believe his career at the club is ‘over,’ while Yan Diomande has renewed the Reds’ confidence of signing the RB Leipzig star.

Inbounds and outbounds are likely this summer as new Reds boss Andoni Iraola looks to shape the squad how he sees fit. For weeks, it’s been suggested Curtis Jones could follow Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate out of the door.

It seemed, after he started just 18 Premier League games last season, that Liverpool could do without him.

Jones knows Liverpool career is over

And Jones seemingly feels that is the case, as it’s reported he ‘considers his time at Liverpool over.’

That comes amid a strong push from Inter Milan for his signature, which the midfielder himself is happy to oblige with.

There’s a bit of a valuation gap between the two sides, though. Inter want him for £17.3million and Liverpool want to make £26million.

Inter feel the Reds are going to lower their demands, so that may be as far as they go.

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Diomande confidence renewed

Liverpool have been made aware that to land their top target to replace Mohamed Salah, Yan Diomande, they are going to have to pay more than their £90million opening offer.

The rejection has given them confidence that they can get the winger, though, rather than deterred them from going any further.

The main source of confidence comes from the response to the club showing Diomande their long-term view.

Indeed, sources state Liverpool have presented the winger and his representatives a detailed view of how the club sees their future, and the role he’ll play in it.

Diomande is excited by the prospect of being one of the faces of the new era, and the faith the club have, leading to their strong push.

Liverpool in big Bouaddi battle

Liverpool interest in Morocco teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi has been revealed, but they will have strong competition.

There have already been links with Arsenal, and Real Madrid are believed to be in the mix, with Gazzetta dello Sport reporting Jose Mourinho is eyeing the 18-year-old.

A battle with one or both of the aforementioned clubs would be difficult for the Reds to overcome, as both had better seasons than them in the last campaign.

READ MORE: Liverpool wowed by £60m World Cup sensation as Iraola eyes LaLiga star