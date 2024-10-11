Liverpool star being chased by FOUR sides despite declaring he’ll stay

Four sides – Inter Milan and three from the Premier League – are courting Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo despite insisting he wants to stay at Anfield, according to reports.

Ahead of the current campaign Endo cut through the speculation he could be sold when declaring he wishes to remain a Liverpool player. Endo told Japanese outlet Synchronous: “We have a new manager and I think he wants to see every player. It is too early to judge anything.

“A club like Liverpool needs the depth of the squad. It needs all the players to play in all these competitions and to win titles. I have no idea what people are saying about me, but my plan is staying here. I have been doing what I should do and getting myself in shape.”

Endo has been infrequently used by Arne Slot, with only one of his four appearances worth more than a few late minutes off the bench. Indeed, his only start which comprised 82 minutes of action came in the League Cup.

The veteran midfielder’s lack of action has reportedly rung alarm bells at Inter Milan and Premier League trio Fulham, Ipswich Town and Wolves.

InterLive.it state Simone Inzaghi’s side are weighing up whether to move for Endo in 2025. A separate report from Caught Offside named Fulham, Ipswich and Wolves as clubs who sense an opportunity to prise Endo out of Liverpool in January.

Of course, Endo’s own comments have indicated it may take something special to convince him to leave Liverpool.

Slot wants to sell Endo – report

Endo featured in 43 matches for the Reds last term and surpassed expectations following his modest £16m signing from Stuttgart.

However, new boss Slot prefers ball-playing central midfielders and amid the emergence of Ryan Gravenberch, Endo has been relegated to bit-part player.

Endo also appears to be behind Curtis Jones in the pecking order, making him fourth choice behind Alexis Mac Allister, Gravenberch and Jones for just two spots.

Liverpool rejected an £11.8m bid for Endo from Marseille in the early stages of the summer window. Roberto De Zerbi’s side would later go on to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on loan from Tottenham instead.

A recent report from Football Insider went strong on claims Slot wants the club to sell Endo ahead of signing a younger option with a skillset more suited to his tactics.

Endo has rarely put a foot wrong since arriving on Merseyside, though the change of manager clearly has not worked in his favour. The fact he’s been an unused substitute in five of 10 matches this season is proof of that.

Alexander-Arnold contract news / Matip retiring?

In other news. Liverpool have reportedly made ‘some progress’ in their attempt to tie Trent Alexander-Arnold down to a new contract.

Furthermore, The Athletic’s James Pearce has branded claims Real Madrid could launch a January bid for Alexander-Arnold “absolute nonsense.”

Elsewhere, rumours coming out of Germany state Joel Matip will elect to retire rather than sign with a new club. Matip left Liverpool upon expiry of his contract on June 30 and has thus far remained unattached.

Finally, Portuguese outlet Record reported Arne Slot could forge a reunion with Orkun Kokcu by bringing the playmaker to Anfield.

Slot previously managed Kokcu at Feyenoord before the Turkey international joined Benfica in 2023.

