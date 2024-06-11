Liverpool full-back Calvin Ramsay has vowed to show Arne Slot he is more than capable of carving out a career at Anfield and proving Jurgen Klopp was right to sign him after formally completing the paperwork on his transfer away from the club.

The Reds paid Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen an initial fee of £4.2m, rising to £5m, for Ramsay in June 2022, beating Leeds United to his signature. Billed as the perfect understudy and the potential heir for Trent Alexander-Arnold in a move that could allow the Liverpool star to play in a more advanced role, it has sadly not worked out for the young Scot at Anfield.

Indeed, the 20-year-old was limited to just two appearances in his first campaign at Anfield, a season which was cut short by knee surgery in February 2023.

Since then, he has spent time away from the club on loan – first with Championship side Preston, though injuries once again stunted his progress and he did not debut for North End until November. And when they cut short his spell after just two appearances, he made another move across Lancashire, this time to Bolton, though despite their push to the League One play-off final, Ramsay was only limited to four appearances.

With just eight senior appearances to his name over two seasons since joining the Reds, it was no surprise that Liverpool have once again allowed Ramsay to depart, with the young right-back signing for another Lancs side – this time joining League One Wigan for the duration of the 2024/25 campaign.

During his time away, Liverpool may yet sign a replacement at full-back and a player seen as more than capable of challenging for a first-team place.

Calvin Ramsay determined to prove Arne Slot wrong

In the meantime, the paperwork on Ramsay’s move is now all done and dusted, with the season-long loan set to be made official later this week when the transfer window officially opens for business.

The move is the first piece of official transfer business conducted by the Reds since Slot’s appointment as manager. And after being persuaded to make the temporary move by Latics boss Shaun Maloney, Ramsay is eager to make up for lost time and prove to Slot he is worthy of a long-term future on Merseyside.

Suggesting he is keen to show Slot was wrong to show him the door, Ramsay is focusing on the positives over the move and to illustrate his worth to Latics boss Shaun Maloney, a fellow Scot.

“I’m just excited for the start of the season, really,” he told Latics TV. “When I was driving up to the training ground, there was a real excitement.

“I don’t know what it was, just hungry to get going and show everyone what I can do and probably prove a few people wrong as well who have been maybe saying a few things or doubting me.”

Ramsay insists the hunger inside him is burning bright after seeing his formative years on Merseyside ravaged by injuries and he is determined to get a good full season round his belt and prove why Liverpool first spent the fee they did to bring him down from Scotland.

Ramsay continued: “It’s been almost a year, and I’ve been at Preston and that, when I was out injured going to the games all the time, seeing the boys playing, doing well, and you miss it.

“Now I’m back, fully fit, ready to get a good pre-season under me, go to Hungary for a week, some warm-weather training, come back, have a few friendlies, then the season will be right around the corner. I’m looking forward to it.”