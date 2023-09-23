Liverpool star brands six teammates ‘scary’ in chilling warning to Man City, Arsenal

Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher sounded a stark warning over a select crop of Liverpool players who’ve hit the ground running this season.

Liverpool invested heavily in their midfield over the summer, drafting in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch. The central areas are where Liverpool were weakest last term and wholesale changes were always expected.

Jurgen Klopp’s midfield have stood up tall thus far with Liverpool unbeaten in six matches across all competitions. Having a more effective midfield corps is having tangible effects at both ends of the pitch.

Indeed, Liverpool’s forwards have hit the ground running this term. The goals have been shared around, with Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez all finding the net on three occasions.

Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota have both got off the mark too, while youngster Ben Doak – who’s been labelled the ‘Scottish Messi’ and signed a new contract on Wednesday – looked more than a handful against LASK on Thursday night.

The end result has seen Liverpool score in every match this season. The Reds have also notched three goals in four of their six contests thus far.

Now, speaking after Liverpool’s 3-1 Europa League victory in Austria on Thursday night, goalkeeper Kelleher branded Liverpool’s forward line “scary”.

What’s more, Kelleher pointed to Liverpool’s incredible strength in depth in those positions. Adding midfielder Harvey Elliott to the mix if required, Klopp has no fewer than seven options capable of making a serious impact each and every week.

“I think in the last few games we’ve scored a lot of goals,” Kelleher told Liverpool’s club media. “That forward line is scary at times and there’s a lot of depth to it as well.

“Whoever is starting, there’s players to come off the bench that can cause problems. I’m happy that I only face them in training!”

Liverpool’s biggest issue is their leaky defence now the midfield has been shored up. Indeed, the worrying trend of conceding first reared its ugly head once again versus LASK.

However, with Liverpool firing on all cylinders in the final third, Klopp’s side do look like they’ll pose a serious threat to Man City and Arsenal in the Premier League this season.

Kelleher No 1 in Europe?

Kelleher is unlikely to feature all that frequently in the EPL. However, the Europa League will give the impressive Republic of Ireland international plenty of chances to prove his worth.

Kelleher has never let Liverpool down when afforded rare starts generally in the cup competitions. The Irishman, 24, suggested he expects to make the Europa League his own this year.

“It’s my first competitive game since Southampton (final day last season),” continued Kelleher. “Same as outfielders, there’s always that bit of rustiness.

“It was nice to get out there and hopefully I can play a few more games in this competition.

“We didn’t play great first half but he [Klopp] said there were some good things that we were doing in the first half, that we should just keep them going.

“The key messages were just that we were playing some good football, it was just maybe some indecisiveness and just a bit of sloppiness in the first half. So we switched that out and luckily scored three great goals.”

