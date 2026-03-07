Liverpool star embarrasses teammate AND Slot, with boss given season and sack-defining decision to make

There was one clear difference-maker in Liverpool’s second clash with Wolves this week, and his spectacular showing has handed Arne Slot a decision that could make or break the season and save him from the sack.

Liverpool put one foot in front of the other and fell flat on their face in midweek. The Reds travelled to bottom side Wolves in the hopes of strengthening their claim for a Champions League place, yet tasted defeat, handing Wolves just their third win of the campaign.

The chance to exact a measure of revenge came quickly, with Liverpool again visiting the Midlands for an FA Cup fifth round tie on Friday night.

Slot largely went with the same players who struggled a few days prior, though much to the joy of many a Liverpool fan, gave Rio Ngumoha a rare start.

Liverpool fans and legends alike – such as Steven Gerrard – have been demanding Ngumoha start in place of Cody Gakpo for weeks.

Slot did select the 17-year-old from the off, though Gakpo remained in the eleven at the tip of the attack, with Hugo Ekitike given the night off.

Ngumoha was the only bright spark in a turgid first half and continued to dazzle in the second half prior to his substitution in the 69th minute.

And despite Andy Robertson grabbing both a goal and assist after the break, it was the electric Ngumoha who scooped the player of the match award.

The Athletic’s James Pearce described Ngumoha as the ‘X-factor’ in the tie, and highlighted the winger’s stunning statistics that are even more impressive given he didn’t play the full 90 minutes.

Pearce wrote: ‘The youngster completed more dribbles (three), won the most duels (six), had the most shots on target (two) and had more touches in the opposition box (nine) than any of his team-mates.

‘He created one chance and completed 30 of his 33 passes (91 per cent). Not bad for what was his first senior start away from Anfield.’

In truth, Ngumoha did more in 68 minutes than Gakpo has done from the left wing position in months, and it made a mockery of Slot’s general reluctance to give him more opportunities despite the fact he’s clearly ready for first-team football.

His display now places even greater scrutiny on Slot’s upcoming team selections, with Liverpool hoping to salvage their season by finishing in the top five and winning the FA Cup and/or Champions League.

Sources continue to inform TEAMtalk that whether Slot is fired or not in the summer could largely hinge on whether he guides the club into next year’s Champions League.

Ekitike will re-enter the starting eleven next time out (UCL Round of 16 vs Galatasaray), meaning Slot now faces a critical decision on whether to select Ngumoha or Gakpo on the left wing.

It is a call he won’t take lightly, and also one that could shape both his and Liverpool’s situations heading into the summer.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Liverpool news – Reds ace WORST in the league / New Konate offer

In other news, one of the highest profile players at Liverpool has ‘the worst record of any Premier League player’ in his position this season, and the Reds might be wise to cash in while they can with two Euro giants circling.

Elsewhere, Liverpool remain hopeful they can persuade Ibrahima Konate to sign a new contract at Anfield and have now put forward their biggest salary offer to him yet, though three European super-powers are hovering over a possible free transfer, TEAMtalk can reveal.

READ MORE: Liverpool impacted, Man City picked off as Real Madrid agree sensational £87m double deal – journalist