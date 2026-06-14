A Liverpool star is being looked at by every major club in the world

Liverpool attacking star Rio Ngumoha is being hunted by “every major club” but the Reds have been told why they are “lucky” amid that situation.

The Reds had an underwhelming last season which led to Arne Slot’s sacking. Things could be looking up for next season already, though, with Jeremy Jacquet signing and Ngumoha looking in good form away with England.

The winger came on as a substitute for the Three Lions in a friendly against New Zealand, and caused problems for the Kiwi defence – looking comfortable in international football at just 17 years of age.

There’s speculation about the future of Cody Gakpo, who reportedly feels he could slip below Ngumoha in the Liverpool pecking order, though the youngster himself has a lot of eyes on him elsewhere.

Keith Wyness told Football Insider: “I don’t think it’s going to make any difference [not being at the World Cup], he’s already on the radar of every major club. Every scouting department and every sporting director will know his name, and it won’t be hard for them to know that. Whether he’s at the World Cup or not, he is on that list, with all the major clubs of young, aspiring talent coming through.

“Liverpool are lucky he’s not in the World Cup because if he did perform, that interest may increase, but make no mistake, he’s recognised already and he’ll be on the lists.

“It’s going to be tough for Liverpool. He certainly seems to be an outstanding talent. Seems to be a very switched-on young kid as well. Good brain and good personality. So he’s got it all going for him.

“He won’t be at the World Cup, so he will stay injury-free. Let’s see how that pans out, but make no mistake that he’s a name that is being scattered and hunted already.”

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Ngumoha in line for new deal

There have been genuine links with Bayern Munich, who have been pushing for the signing of a new winger of late.

Claims were made that Ngumoha has agreed to join the German club, though TEAMtalk are aware there is no doubt over his future.

They regard him as one of the most exciting exciting young players at the club and have no interest in entertaining his exit.

Liverpool are expected to revisit contract discussions with Ngumoha when he turns 18, in late August, as at 17 years old, he’s not able to sign a deal longer than three years, suggesting the club want to tie him down for a long time.

The Reds will already have played their first game of the 2026/27 season by the time Ngumoha turns 18, and it will be interesting to see if the winger – who started five times in the league last term – is in the starting XI.