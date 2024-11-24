Liverpool star has ‘no plans’ to leave, as Arne Slot breathes sigh of relief with exit chances nil

Arne Slot no longer has to worry about replacing a Liverpool star in January

Arne Slot no longer has to worry about replacing a Liverpool star in January, according to a report.

Liverpool are flying high in Slot’s first season, a feat made even more remarkable by the fact he’s working almost entirely with a squad of players he didn’t sign.

His only two signings thus far – Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa – have made virtually no impact. Mamardashvili is back at Valencia on loan, while Chiesa has made just one start amid injury and fitness issues.

Chiesa’s slow start has prompted rampant speculation in Italy over a premature return to Serie A. Indeed, InterLive previously claimed Chiesa’s agent was already in talks over a January transfer with both Inter Milan and Roma.

But according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, 27-year-old Chiesa will not be leaving Anfield in January in any guise.

“Understand that Federico Chiesa currently has no plans to leave Liverpool in the winter,” wrote Plettenberg on X. “A loan move is also not an option at this stage.

“The 27-year-old wants to stay and prove himself. So far, he has only played 78 minutes this season. Contract until 2028.”

Liverpool have emerged as favourites for the Premier League title thanks to their fast start and the requisite struggles of Arsenal and Manchester City.

With Chiesa set to stay, offloading the Italian and signing a replacement in January is one distraction Slot no longer has to think about.

EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool set to launch second bid for Martin Zubimendi in January, but Arsenal threaten to ‘hijack’ deal

When will Federico Chiesa play next?

Chiesa’s three outings so far have totalled just 78 minutes of action. His only start came in the 5-1 thumping of West Ham in the EFL Cup third round.

Slot previously revealed Chiesa was taking time to adapt to the higher intensity training sessions Liverpool are putting on when compared to Juventus.

However, Liverpool Echo reported Chiesa featured in a ‘full’ session on Friday, thus indicating the winger is closing in on being available for selection once again.

Chiesa’s sole start came in Mohamed Salah’s position on the right wing. Chiesa’s availability in the second half of the season would enhance Slot’s ability to manage the Egyptian’s minutes and ensure Liverpool’s most potent forward remains at the peak of his powers for the full campaign.

Salah has shown a tendency to drop off in the second half of seasons in the past. If Chiesa can keep the injuries at bay and provide adequate back-up, a fit and firing Salah at the business end of the season could go a long way to securing Premier League title number two.

Latest Liverpool news – Alisson, Marmoush

In other news, Galatasaray are eyeing up an audacious raid on Liverpool for Alisson Becker and believe they have a secret weapon that can help seal a deal.

Alisson has previously declared he wants to stay at Liverpool, though with Mamardashvili arriving in 2025, his long-term future is unclear.

Elsewhere, Christian Falk has revealed Liverpool – partially at the behest of Salah – are in the mix for another Egyptian forward.

“Bayern have Omar Marmoush on their list, they actually had him in their sights a little more for 2026, but the price could go up to €60m (£50m/$62.5m),” Falk said on the FC Bayern Insider podcast.

“Bayern don’t want to spend that much money on this player profile, they need a real striker up front. For Marmoush they would have to change the system of play a bit. But he would fit in elsewhere, at Liverpool FC, for example.

“Mo Salah has made a strong case for him. So, Marmoush and Liverpool are hot. Bayern are a bit cold at the moment.”

Marmoush has scored 14 goals and provided 10 assists in just 17 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt this season.

Only way is up for Chiesa