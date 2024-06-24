Arne Slot has suffered what many around Anfield to be a significant blow after back-up goalkeeper Adrian rejected an improved Liverpool contract offer, leaving the experienced Spaniard free to make a move to a dream destination.

A new era at Anfield is underway with Dutchman Slot settling into his new surrounds at Kirkby, having been chosen as the man to step ito the very sizeable shoes vacated by the iconic Jurgen Klopp. And while the Liverpool first-team squad remains either on holiday or on international duty at the Euros or the Copa America, Slot has been joined by a number of key appointments at already.

Coming to Anfield to work alongside, his Feyenoord No 2 Sipke Hulshoff also began work at their training base last week, while Ruben Peeters is due to arrive as lead physical performance coach. A third appointment, in Fabian Otte, is due to arrive as head of first-team goalkeeper coaching once his Copa America duties with USA are through.

However, the make-up of the three-strong goalkeeper team Otte is due to work with is now under increasing uncertainty.

First-choice Alisson will remain on Anfield – brilliant news for Slot – despite the serious interest in his services revealed by TEAMtalk from Saudi Arabia.

TEAMtalk understands the Brazilian intends to stay loyal to the Reds and will not be lured by the riches on offer in the Middle East – just yet! Of course, that time could one day come, but for now, Slot will be able to rely upon the trusted No 1.

Kelleher pushing for move as Adrian ‘rejects final contract offer’

But the identity of the men who play back-up to him now looks increasingly uncertain with Caiomhin Kelleher still pushing for a move and having made it clear he wants the chance to become a No 1 in his own right elsewhere.

The Irishman has never let Liverpool down but having made 26 appearances in the season just gone – his most over a season for the Reds – has now got the taste for it and does not want to spend any more time wasting on the bench.

As a result, and with Kelleher’s sale now highly-plausible, Slot was willing to promote veteran Spaniah star Adrian to No 2 once again over the coming season.

However, having fallen out of contract at Anfield this summer, Liverpool have made clear their wish to get the 37-year-old star – who was always Klopp’s Mr Dependable whenever called upon to play – to sign an extension.

Adrian famously kept goal as Liverpool won the UEFA Super Cup final in 2019, putting in a fantastic display as the Reds edged out Chelsea on penalties. And the Spaniard also played 11 Premier League games as the Reds won the Premier League title that season.

However, a move away is now on for Adrian, who has already rejected two approaches to stay – which TEAMtalk understands consisted of a one and then a two-year deal matching the wage he was already on.

But knowing how important the now 37-year-old could be this year, Slot was prepared to offer the former West Ham man a pay increase to get him to stay.

Liverpool transfers: Reds star to get dream move back to Spain

Sadly for Slot, however, Adrian has snubbed that approach – described as Liverpool’s final contract offer – and will now leave on a free when his deal expires on June 30.

To that end, it’s reported that Adrian has already given his word to signing for former side Real Betis in a move that will see the stopper return to both his home city of Seville and also re-signing for the club where his career in football began.

Indeed, Adrian played 32 times for Los Verdiblancos before departing for West Ham in 2013.

However, after 11 years in the Premier League, Adrian has decided for football and family reasons to return to his roots.

Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini, who knows the player well from their days at the London Stadium, has persuaded Adrian to re-sign for them, where it is felt his first-team prospects will be better served.

Adrian is expected to sign a rolling one-year deal with Betis, where he will now see out his career and will subsequently depart Anfield after 26 appearances in five years.

As a result of that impending exit, Liverpool will likely sign at least one new goalkeeper this summer and have also this week rejected a loan offer from Vitoria for Fabian Mrozek, with the young Pole potentially playing a more prominent role in the upcoming season.