Liverpool star Slot is ‘delighted’ with set for new contract – but it’s not one of big three

A timeline has been set for Ibrahima Konate to receive a new contract at Liverpool amid uncertainty surrounding the futures of three of his Anfield team-mates.

There is concern that at least one of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah might leave Liverpool as all of their contracts are currently due to expire next summer. Liverpool’s priority is to tie down Alexander-Arnold first, though Reds chiefs are also poised to reward Konate with fresh terms.

According to Liverpool site Rousing the Kop, Liverpool are ‘likely to advance’ in contract talks with Konate in the early stages of 2025.

The centre-back had a disappointing end to last season and it was not guaranteed that he would start every game under new boss Arne Slot.

But Konate appears to be back to his best and Slot is ‘delighted’ with his performances, prompting Liverpool to plan a contract renewal.

With the France star’s current deal due to expire in June 2026, it is a good time for Liverpool to extend. Konate currently earns a reported £71,000 per week, and it is likely Liverpool will push him well above the £100k-a-week mark when his new contract is finalised.

Konate has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain on a few occasions as the Ligue 1 giants are eager to sign the best French talent around. While the 25-year-old is keen to return to his homeland at some point in the future, he is very happy at Liverpool and looks set to spend at least the next few years on Merseyside.

Konate update comes at an interesting time

While Liverpool fans will be very happy that Konate is being lined up for a contract extension, they will clearly want to see Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah tied down first.

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Alexander-Arnold’s situation and will swoop in if he decides to take part in a new challenge. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool are ready to offer the right-back a bumper new deal to thwart both Madrid and Manchester City.

Van Dijk has been linked with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia, but the Anfield skipper is likely to agree a new contract with Liverpool as he feels he can continue playing at the top level for a few more years.

It could be argued that Salah’s future is the most uncertain. The Saudis remain determined to land him, while Paris Saint-Germain are in the mix, too.

DON’T MISS: Striker with better record than Kane ‘dreams’ of Liverpool move despite West Ham interest

Liverpool round-up: Man Utd battle, winger advice

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly poised to battle Manchester United and Real Madrid for Chile sensation Dario Osorio.

The South American ‘pearl’ currently represents FC Midtjylland in Denmark but looks set to achieve a big transfer next year.

Man Utd are eyeing Osorio as a possible replacement for flop signing Antony, though Liverpool could scupper their plans.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have surprisingly been backed to move for AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic if they lose Salah, though the USMNT ace has been told to avoid such a move.

“I don’t hate it, and I understand that it’s Liverpool,” USA pundit Herculez Gomez said.

“I’m not going to get into a discussion about which team is bigger – whether it is Liverpool or AC Milan.

“Milan is one of those teams that the brand is notorious, it’s a massive club.

“He’s finally found a place where he’s valued, it doesn’t matter who the coach is, he feels comfortable in multiple positions. I wouldn’t jeopardise that for a move back to the Premier League.

“I like the fact that he has found a place where he’s thriving, I like the fact that he feels comfortable in a setup and he is the man there and they think of him as a leader, they think of him as an important piece to that puzzle right there.

“So I don’t want him going anywhere. I’ve finally found a Christian Pulisic that is doing well at the club level, and I do think these performances are going to translate at the international level, so I would like for him to stay.

“I understand the glitz and the glamour of the Premier League, but you don’t jeopardise that – certainly if you are at a place like AC Milan – just to test the water of the Premier League. You don’t need to prove anything to anybody.”