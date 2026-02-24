Liverpool star suffers ‘serious’ season-ending knee injury and there’s transfer ramifications

A Liverpool loanee’s season is over after suffering a ‘serious’ knee injury that requires surgery to fix, and what that means for the club’s summer transfer plans has been revealed.

Liverpool haven’t had much luck with injuries this term, and the misfortune has extended to their loan players too.

The Reds found a new home for third-choice goalkeeper, Vitezslav Jaros, last summer, when loaning the talented 24-year-old to Dutch giants Ajax.

Jaros has been the guaranteed starter in Amsterdam, making 26 appearances across all competitions.

However, the Czech Republic international recently suffered a serious knee injury in training which Ajax confirmed will require surgery to repair.

A club statement on February 20 read: ‘Ajax goalkeeper Vítězslav Jaroš has been ruled out for the rest of the season. The Amsterdam club’s shot-stopper sustained a serious knee injury during training today.

‘Medical examinations at the hospital have shown that surgery is required, meaning he will not feature again this season.’

According to the latest from The Athletic’s James Pearce, Jaros’ loan spell will now be terminated, with the stopper returning to Liverpool for his rehabilitation.

He wrote on X: ‘Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros’ loan spell at Ajax cruelly ended by a serious knee injury sustained in training. Had made 26 appearances for the Dutch club this season.’

Vitezslav Jaros transfer implications

By all accounts, Jaros had impressed at Ajax and per a report from ThisIsAnfield, he was quietly boosting his transfer value ahead of a ‘likely summer transfer.’

The exact nature of the knee injury has not been detailed, with rumours it’s an ACL tear as yet unconfirmed.

But if it is one of the knee injuries that requires almost a year to recover from, Jaros will not only not be sold for handy profit in the summer, but he won’t be loaned out either.

Jaros has been on Liverpool’s books since 2017 and is classified as a homegrown player. The proceeds from any sale would be logged as ‘pure profit’ on Liverpool’s books, but they’ll now have to wait.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Liverpool news – Szoboszlai truths / ‘Civil war’ at Anfield / NEW Konate suitor

In other news, TEAMtalk sources remain adamant that Dominik Szoboszlai is on course to sign a new Liverpool deal with a timeline set on when a new deal could be announced, while a trusted and well-informed journalist moved to play down speculation that the Hungarian would depart for Real Madrid in a blockbuster move this summer.

Elsewhere, Arne Slot has been told he risks throwing Liverpool into a ‘civil war’ if he drops Mohamed Salah for Rio Ngumoha next time out against West Ham, but there’s a rather obvious solution.

Finally, Liverpool are losing patience with Ibrahima Konate who is no closer to penning fresh terms at Anfield, and a European giant who’ve made two of the last three Champions League finals are ready to pounce.