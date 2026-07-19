Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister reportedly feels his “time in England is over” and it’s said Liverpool would accept £85million for him after he was offered to Real Madrid – but TEAMtalk can reveal what’s really happening with the midfielder.

The Reds have already lost stalwart Andy Robertson this summer, and while it’s not known where Mohamed Salah is going, that he is leaving was confirmed months ago. There are more players who could be on their way out.

Curtis Jones, Cody Gakpo and Mac Allister are among those linked with moves away from Liverpool, and the Argentine midfielder is linked with one of the biggest exits, with Real Madrid mentioned.

According to Spanish journalist Miguel Serrano, there’s a genuine chance of that move happening after an offer to Los Blancos.

He said: “The latest player to be offered is Alexis Mac Allister. He is under contract with Liverpool until June 2028, and the player believes his time in England is over.

“Liverpool would accept a transfer of €100million (£85m). This wasn’t proposed by his agent, but by the same intermediary who offered Enzo [Fernandez] in February – someone who works with Madrid on Premier League matters.”

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Liverpool not sweating over Mac Allister

But TEAMtalk is aware that Liverpool are relaxed about Mac Allister’s long-term future at Anfield.

He is viewed as an important figure and the Reds don’t see any reason currently to open talks over a new contract, highlighting that they aren’t worried.

They feel the picture on a new deal for the Argentine will become more clear once the 2026 World Cup has concluded.

While Liverpool are aware that there is always going to be interest in Mac Allister, incoming boss Andoni Iraola has had conversations with him about his role in the side.

The midfielder himself has been open to the conversations about how he fits into the side, and is preparing to return to club football after the World Cup.

Once face-to-face talks have been had, Liverpool plan to ramp up contract talks.

There is no suggestion that a move to Real Madrid will come to fruition, and Liverpool are calm about Mac Allister’s future.

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