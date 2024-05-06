Liverpool star insists he is part of transition plans despite links to Bayern Munich

A Liverpool star insists he will see out the club's summer transition

Virgil van Dijk harbours no anxiety when it comes to his ongoing contract talks with Liverpool even as reports link him with a move to Bayern Munich.

Van Dijk feels like he is an important part of the Liverpool group at the moment and a key man in the plans for a smooth transition to a new manager.

Having the Dutch star on hand would certainly make life easier for Arne Slot, who has been all but confirmed as the next manager of Liverpool.

Van Dijk has maintained at world-class level of play during his time at Liverpool and would have no shortage of suitors if he was to go onto the market.

With other top stars linked with Anfield exits, Liverpool’s top brass should be eager to tie Van Dijk to a new deal.

Van Dijk’s current contract runs out at the end of the 2024/25 season but Liverpool would not want to go into that campaign without tagging on at least another year.

READ MORE: Arne Slot grinning as sources confirm two best Liverpool players set to stay

Virgil van Dijk part of Liverpool transition plans

With Feyenoord coach Slot bound for Anfield next season it stands to reason that the Anfield brass would like to ensure that their Dutch skipper is settled.

For his part Van Dijk would be delighted to stay and be a part of the dawning of a new era at the club.

“There will be a big transition and I am part of that,” Van Dijk told reporters at Anfield.

“I think there is nothing for me to discuss because there is no news, I think the club is very much busy with who is going to be the new manager and that is the main focus.

“Like I said I am very happy here, I love the club and you can see that as well. It’s a big part of my life already, and that is all I can say.

“The focus is now on the last two and then the club will focus on who the new manager is and there will be a big transition.”

MUST READ: Fabrizio Romano shares big update on Pedri to Liverpool move ahead of Arne Slot squad-building push

Bayern Munich come knocking as they plot their own rebuild

Bayern Munich are one of the few clubs interested in Van Dijk who could offer a transfer fee that Liverpool might find acceptable for a star of his calibre.

However, they are not alone in their interest with Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund and Saudi Pro-League Al-Qadsiah also floated as potential destinations.

Fabrizio Romano has shut down those Dortmund links, claiming there is nothing concrete to their alleged interest.

“There have been reports in Germany in the last few days about Virgil van Dijk possibly going to Borussia Dortmund, but from what I’m hearing from sources this is not true,” Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing.

“My understanding is that Dortmund are focusing on different names – they will try to keep Jadon Sancho and Ian Maatsen, but Van Dijk links are not something real or concrete at this point. Contacts are not taking place, it’s not happening.”