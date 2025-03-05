Al Hilal reportedly won’t be able to lure Dominik Szoboszlai to the club with a £99million offer, as the Liverpool man is happy at the club, and the Reds with him.

Szoboszlai is having a very promising season for the Reds in his second campaign. He was challenged last season to up his effectiveness in front of goal by a few pundits.

He’s done that this term, with his current tallies standing at seven goals and six assists from the midfield.

While that’s a clear benefit to Liverpool, Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal have seemingly taken notice, too.

A recent report stated they were ready to put forward an ‘astronomical’ offer of approximately £99million (€120m/$125.6m) for Szoboszlai, which was felt to be too ‘hot’ for Liverpool to refuse.

But Szoboszlai and the Reds could both do just that, with Anfield Watch stating the Saudi side ‘won’t be able to tempt’ the midfielder away, nor will Liverpool ‘want to sell him’.

Indeed, it’s suggested the midfielder would not accept an offer from any side, after it was stated there were a number of clubs across Europe also interested in him.

Links to Al Hilal may have been fanciful anyway, with the report suggesting there is ‘no truth’ to them after speaking to sources close to Szoboszlai. It is plausible that they are simply yet to make contact, but doing so will prove futile.

Szoboszlai similar to Gerrard

Szoboszlai was recently likened to Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard by Stephen Warnock.

“The long legs and the stride pattern, Dominik Szoboszlai has such similarities to Steven Gerrard,” he said.

“Szoboszlai has such running power for this Liverpool team and that’s why you see him and Diogo Jota doing so much work up front.”

Liverpool fans will hope amid current form that Szoboszlai remains like Gerrard in other aspects, such as his loyalty, with the midfielder having played for the Reds from 1998 to 2015, which made up the majority of his professional career.

Liverpool round-up: Kerkez contact made

TEAMtalk is aware that Liverpool have made contact with Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez in regards to a potential transfer.

Kerkez is one of five shortlisted left-sided defenders – either left-back or centre-back – along with Antonee Robinson, Levi Colwill, Dean Huijsen and Marc Guehi.

Another centre-back who is reported to be on the radar is Wolfsburg’s Konstantinos Koulierakis, who has similar traits to Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool are currently confident that neither Van Dijk or Mohamed Salah are in talks with other clubs, per TEAMtalk sources.

But Trent Alexander-Arnold has been told he’d be joining a bigger club if he left Anfield for Real Madrid.

Who is worth most at Liverpool?