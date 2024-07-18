Liverpool superstar who’s warming to Real Madrid could stun Slot with exit, as Bellingham helps major raid

Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly increasingly tempted by a Real Madrid move, and a bad Liverpool season could push him out the door to link up with good friend Jude Bellingham.

The Reds are in a period of transition, having seen Jurgen Klopp leave his role as manager following a nine-year spell. He won the Premier League, Champions League, and multiple domestic trophies, as well as becoming a firm fan favourite, something he will now remain forever.

Arne Slot therefore has some act to follow, and though he has some big plans in terms of incomings, he may need to deal with some high-profile outgoings.

Transfer interest has been reported of forward men Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah of late.

And if Salah is not sold this summer, he might well walk away for nothing in a year’s time, when he is out of contract.

And the worries don’t stop there, as huge names Virgil van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold are also out of contract in the summer of 2025, too, meaning all three could conceivably move on at the same time, gutting the Reds of their most important assets.

Alexander-Arnold is also on the radar of a big side currently – Real Madrid are genuine admirers.

And they might not need to do a thing to get him through the door at the club.

Alexander-Arnold could choose to leave for free

TEAMtalk sources have stated that Real are waiting on his contract expiring, and looking to snap him up on a free transfer, as they recently did with Kylian Mbappe.

And as per The Independent‘s Miguel Delaney, the Liverpool man could choose to gift them that transfer.

Indeed, it’s said Alexander-Arnold is essentially going to see how the Reds do this season.

He is warming to the idea of moving to Real, knowing they hold a genuine interest in him.

As such, if Liverpool have an underwhelming first few months of the coming campaign, Alexander-Arnold could refuse to sign a new deal, with a view to moving to the La Liga giants as a result.

Bellingham can lure England teammate in

The report also suggests that the Liverpool defender’s friendship with Real Madrid superstar Bellingham is strengthening.

They spent a lot of time in each other’s company at the Euros – as England reached the final – and it seemed clear from the outside looking in that they get on very well.

As such, it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that Bellingham could have had a word to Alexander-Arnold about joining up with him.

Liverpool would be losing a homegrown superstar for no fee in that case, but if they don’t have a very good season, they may not be able to complain about their vice-captain’s desire to head to a huge club such as Real.

