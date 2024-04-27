Liverpool star WON’T follow Klopp out despite dire season; determined to make Arne Slot era a huge success

An exit-linked Liverpool star is determined to thrive under new boss Arne Slot

An exit-linked Liverpool star will not leave Liverpool this summer if the final decision is up to him, with a reporter claiming he’s determined to prove the doubters wrong under Arne Slot next season.

Slot, 45, is the man Liverpool have turned to replace outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp. The Reds have agreed a compensation package with Feyenoord and why Liverpool opted for Slot over fellow candidate Ruben Amorim has emerged…

Slot guided Feyenoord to just their second Eredivisie title since the turn of the century last season. He followed that up with a KNVB Cup (Dutch FA Cup) victory this term.

Upon arriving at Anfield, Slot will face a series of immediate questions relating to his playing personnel.

Veterans Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara are expected to leave as free agents. Replacements in the backline and in central midfield will be required.

Furthermore, Reds legend Jamie Carragher has suggested a discussion needs to be had over the long-term futures of Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.

The Athletic suggested talk of Nunez leaving Liverpool any time soon has no basis in fact. However, Salah will turn 32 this summer and will also enter the final year of his deal.

Salah is a key target for the Saudi Pro League and the chance to recoup a high fee for an ageing player may be too good to ignore.

Another Reds star linked with leaving the club this summer is Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

Reports in Turkey last week claimed Galatasaray were sizing up the 21-year-old who has endured a difficult first season at Anfield.

Gravenberch has made the smallest impact of Liverpool’s four midfield signings (Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo) made last summer.

Rather tellingly, The 21-year-old was an unused substitute in six of Liverpool’s biggest matches down the stretch. Indeed, Gravenberch was not called upon to change the game in either Europa League clash with Atalanta, both games against Manchester United in the league and FA Cup, as well as the costly defeats to Crystal Palace and Everton.

A quickfire sale to Galatasaray would open the door for Liverpool to reinvest in their midfield.

However, according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Gravenberch is desperate to prove the doubters wrong in the new era at Anfield.

Gravenberch going nowhere; Klopp convinced he’ll come good

“Ryan Gravenberch currently has no intention of leaving Liverpool in the summer,” wrote Plettenberg on X. “A move to Turkey is not planned.

“He feels comfortable at Liverpool and wants to prove himself under the new coach in the upcoming season.

“Contract valid until 2028. Four goals and two assists this season in 35 appearances.”

While Gravenberch clearly hasn’t enjoyed the most impactful of debut seasons on Merseyside, he has seemingly shown enough to convince outgoing boss Klopp he’ll come good down the road.

“Ryan played super important games for us,” said Klopp in early-April.”[But he] got injured in bad moments where he could get some rhythm.

The Liverpool boss added: “Little injuries here and there. Incredible talent, crazy first touch, movement [and] acceleration, all fantastic.”

Unless Liverpool force him out, Gravenberch will get another chance to showcase those abilities under fellow Dutchman Arne Slot.

