Liverpool star’s situation goes from bad to worse, as three missing traits leave him ‘nowhere near’

The stuttering career of Fabio Carvalho since joining Liverpool is not reigniting as they hoped while loaned to RB Leipzig, and the latest write-up following a rare start will make troubling reading for Jurgen Klopp and co.

Liverpool landed Carvalho at the second time of asking in the summer window of 2022. The Reds initially tried to sign the ex-Fulham attacker in the January window six months prior, though failed to seal their deal in time.

Nonetheless, with much of the deal’s framework in place and Fulham happy to stick to the pre-agreed terms, Liverpool ultimately wrapped up a move totalling £7.7m six months later.

However, Carvalho made a minimal impact during his first season at Anfield. His last-gasp winner against Newcastle aside, there really was little of note to shout about.

Carvalho could not find a regular place in Klopp’s eleven despite the club’s struggles with injuries last term. Even a move into midfield did not bear fruit for the 21-year-old.

As such, it came as no surprise to see an exit take shape over the summer, with Bundesliga heavyweight RB Leipzig securing for a season-long loan.

Leipzig intended to sign Carvalho outright and initially lodged a £10m bid, though were made to settle for a straight loan in the end.

But the change of scenery has not had the desired effect if Carvalho’s early going in Leipzig is anything to go by.

Leipzig have hit the ground running, winning seven of their first eight matches across all competitions. However, Carvalho has started just twice and failed to catch the eye in his latest chance against lower league opposition in the German Cup on Wednesday night.

German outlet Kicker ran the rule over Carvalho’s lacklustre display from an advanced position on the left of midfield. Leipzig overcame second tier Wehen Wiesbaden via a 3-2 scoreline, though Carvalho did little to aid their cause.

Carvalho lacking rhythm, commitment and assertiveness

Kicker’s article stated: “Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho still visibly lacked rhythm, commitment and assertiveness in the attacking midfield.

“The 21-year-old Portuguese is nowhere near as advanced as Paris loanee Xavi [Simons], who immediately established himself as a fixture.”

Carvalho and Simons’ fortunes have been polar opposites in their respective loan spells thus far.

Carvalho is yet to register a single goal or assist and is clearly facing an uphill struggle in convincing manager Marco Rose he warrants regular starts.

Simons, meanwhile, has scored three and assisted four at a ratio of a goal contribution every 83 minutes.

Liverpool will hope Carvalho can reverse the current trend and prove his worth in Germany. Failure to do so will see the loan spell come and go without any tangible benefit for either Liverpool or the player.

