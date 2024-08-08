Liverpool start work on £52m contingency plan with experienced star who’s eager for big move

Adrien Rabiot has been identified as an alternative to Martin Zubimendi at Liverpool

Liverpool are reportedly planning on signing free agent Adrien Rabiot if they can’t get £52million midfielder Martin Zubimendi this summer.

The Reds only signed midfielders last summer, but nobody covered themselves in glory in the defensive-midfield position. Wataru Endo is perhaps their most natural player there, but the now 31-year-old seemed a stopgap signing.

This summer, with Arne Slot at the helm, the new manager has attempted to guide Liverpool towards the signing of a genuine defensive-midfielder.

Real Sociedad’s Zubimendi is top of the list, and the Reds are seemingly on the way to the transfers.

Indeed, it’s said if he asks to, he’ll be granted the opportunity to leave, and talks are now ongoing over the £52million man.

Despite that release clause, it’s said Liverpool hope to get the midfielder for less.

The Daily Mail suggests that Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil is leading the push to get Zubimendi to stay put.

Several meetings between the pair are said to have taken place to stop the midfielder from looking to move to Liverpool.

DON’T MISS: Six Liverpool issues Arne Slot needs to fix next season to turn Reds into title challengers

Liverpool working on alternative transfer

And whether or not that comes to fruition remains to be seen.

But Liverpool are working on their contingency plan for if they can’t get Zubimendi through the door.

Indeed, Football Insider states they have reignited interest in Rabiot, in case their move for their preferred target falls through.

There is reportedly growing expectation that Zubimendi will sign for the Anfield outfit, but they want to make sure they have another option just in case.

Rabiot, a free agent after leaving Juventus, has been the subject of preliminary discussions, and of course is a very experienced campaigner, having won seven league titles in two different countries.

Rabiot wants Premier League move

Convincing Rabiot through the door should not be all too difficult for Liverpool.

It has been stated since he left Juve, where he bagged five goals and three assists last season, that the midfielder wants the chance to prove himself in England.

A move to one of the biggest clubs in the country, in Liverpool, would therefore be a good one for him.

That said, Arsenal are apparently one of the leading contenders for the midfielder, but that was before the Reds poked their head back in, so they could leapfrog the side who finished a place above them in the Premier League last season.

READ MORE: Liverpool midfield targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window