Liverpool starter ‘prefers to join PSG’ over signing new deal, as FOURTH crippling exit gathers pace

Liverpool could lose yet another regular starter from Arne Slot’s strongest eleven this summer, with a report revealing PSG could humble Liverpool for a second time along with the Reds’ desperate response.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah all remain on course to leave Liverpool via free agency in the summer. Liverpool have put offers to extend to all three players, though as yet no new deals have been signed.

The trio all started both of Liverpool’s Round of 16 ties with PSG over the past week and could not prevent Luis Enrique’s surging side from dumping the Reds out.

And according to the latest from SportsZone, PSG could get the better of Liverpool once again, this time in the transfer market.

Taking to X, the outlet claimed Van Dijk’s usual centre-back partner, Ibrahima Konate, ‘prefers to join PSG.’

The Frenchman is from the city of Paris and aged 25, is only now entering the prime of his career. But per the report, his best years may lay back in Paris and away from Anfield in what would be a crushing blow for Arne Slot.

SportsZone stated: ‘PSG has also taken a lead over Liverpool behind the scenes… on the Ibrahima Konate case!

‘Liverpool, concerned about losing VVD and Ibou in the same summer, will make a new offer to extend the contract to the player.

‘To date, Ibou prefers to join PSG, Liverpool knows it.’

Heat rising on Richard Hughes amid contract stand-offs

As mentioned, Liverpool intend to put a brand new offer to Konate in the hopes he’ll extend his stay.

Konate’s current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2026. If it’s made crystal clear he only has eyes for PSG, a sale this summer to avoid losing yet another player to free agency would make sense.

Losing Konate would be a bitter pill to swallow and would prompt questions around the competency of sporting director, Richard Hughes, who thus far has failed to tie Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk or Salah down to fresh terms.

What’s more, just a few months ago in December, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed Konate extending his stay at Liverpool was practically a done deal.

“I can say that with Konate the conversation is at the final stages,” said Romano on his YouTube channel. “So agreement almost done, Konate expected to extend his contract at Liverpool.”

Updates on Konate re-signing with Liverpool have been few and far between in the months since, and PSG are now reportedly well placed to bring the centre-back back to France.

Latest Liverpool news

🔴 Shock Diogo Jota exit claims emerge with Darwin Nunez convinced over Liverpool future

🔴 True worth of new Liverpool Adidas kit deal revealed as ‘Elite’ tier status boosts fans

🔴 Liverpool target defensively reliable, ‘fantastic’ right-back as Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement

🔴 Jurgen Klopp working on transfer solution for Tottenham flop that Postecoglou has turned his back on