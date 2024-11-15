Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool remain interested in Martin Zubimendi, and they “keep monitoring” the midfielder who turned them down in the summer.

The Reds, having not had a genuine holding-midfielder in their side since Fabinho left, attempted to land one in the summer. Their clear favourite was Real Sociedad’s Zubimendi, but his ambition for the move was not the same as theirs.

Indeed, Liverpool were rejected by the player, who wanted to remain with the only club he has ever played for.

But despite having been turned down, Romano reveals Liverpool are not giving up on signing Zubimendi.

“What I wanted to tell you is that Liverpool, on a constant basis, are still monitoring Martin Zubimendi,” he said on YouTube.

“It’s also true that there are two managers who are big fans of Zubimendi, apart from Liverpool, Arne Slot, what they already did last summer, and they remain interested in the player, and they keep monitoring the player.”

DON’T MISS: Martin Zubimendi profile: €60m midfield gem perfect for Slot’s Liverpool revamp

Liverpool told to land Zubimendi

On a couple of occasions, Jamie Carragher has told his former club that they should be doing their all to land Zubimendi again.

Of late, he suggested it could help to keep the gap from Liverpool to Manchester City, who are currently five points behind them in the Premier League, with the Merseysiders at the summit.

“Do it. Zubimendi is the player he wanted, they ended up putting [Ryan] Gravenberch there who has been fantastic, but if he is the player you want – go and do it – you might never be in this position,” he said.

You might be here three years but City are City and they are five points ahead of you at Christmas. Just make it count.”

City would also be hurt by the transfer itself, as they are said to have identified Zubimendi as a top target for their own midfield, with Rodri expected to be sidelined for the season.

Liverpool round-up: Alexander-Arnold out the door

It seems Trent Alexander-Arnold is not long for Liverpool, with his contract up at the end of the season. The latest report suggests Real Madrid fully expect he’ll be their player in 2025.

It followed reports that he is talking “a lot” to the La Liga outfit.

Meanwhile, there is said to be no truth in reports that Federico Chiesa could leave Anfield in January.

In terms of inbounds, if the Reds are to land Hugo Larsson, who TEAMtalk are aware is on their radar, they’ll have to get near to their record transfer, with the Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder to command £70million.

Zubimendi in good form with Reds watching