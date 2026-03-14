Liverpool have struck a brilliant agreement, and it’s seemingly known whether or not Arne Slot will still be at the helm at Anfield next season.

The Reds aren’t having the best of times on the field. Having won the Premier League last season, there’s a question of whether they’ll even be in the top four this term – currently sitting outside that zone.

Pressure is on Slot as a result, though Liverpool are doing their bit to make things better for the future.

That is particularly the case for down the line, as the club have secured the services of a teenage talent from Scotland.

Liverpool land Celtic star

Indeed, TEAMtalk’s Graeme Bailey has received information from sources that the Reds have won the race to sign Celtic teenager Dara Jikeimi.

A deal has been in the works for the 16-year-old defender since January, while there have been other clubs in the mix, as well as Celtic themselves.

They had offered Jikeimi the chance to stay, and the decision came down to either the Hoops or a move to Anfield.

Jikeimi has chosen Liverpool, persuaded into that move due to the club’s long-term vision and pathway for young talent.

He’ll join on a scholarship before penning a professional deal at Anfield when he turns 17, in January.

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Slot has Liverpool backing

Amid the perceived danger faced by Slot, the manager himself has come out and suggested he has the full support of the club.

Slot said: “This might sound weird if I say only positive [things], because this season has not been only positive.

“The support I have always felt – not talking about social media I don’t follow that much – but the support I have felt from the home crowd, away crowd, people inside the building, the ownership.

“What we have done here together to achieve the things we have achieved, is in my head and memory only very special.

“We are struggling now, that is also very obvious. This is probably the nicest club to struggle [with]. This club has always shown in different periods, everyone is there for you. You try even harder.

“It is a fantastic club to work because of the facilities, people, fans, it is not all negative when we don’t have the performances we want.

“It is still a great place to be. Even better if you win the league! Even in a season like this, it is still a privilege.”

Insider David Ornstein, meanwhile, states Liverpool are “steadfastly behind” Slot as their manager.

‘Whisperings’ to continue due to Alonso

However, the presence of Xabi Alonso, who was a target for Liverpool when Jurgen Klopp left, though he wanted to remain at Bayer Leverkusen for another year, could ramp up pressure.

Peter Crouch feels that with Alonso now available, fans will still put pressure on Slot, even if the club aren’t.

He said: “I think that Slot will want to stay, of course, but whether or not he does is another matter.

“That’s something for next season but I think they’ll stick with him. It all depends, you know, you’ve got Xabi Alonso available now, that’s something that comes into the equation. I think that’ll always be whispering in the background until he gets another job.”