Liverpool striker target Rodrygo leaves Arne Slot hanging after giving update on Real Madrid future

Real Madrid striker Rodrygo has made his feelings clear on becoming Liverpool’s replacement for Mohamed Salah ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final.

The 23-year-old frontman has previously sparked rumours that he could be Anfield-bound this summer in what would be one of the transfers of the upcoming window and a real boost for incoming Reds boss Arne Slot.

Indeed, when asked ahead of the Champions League final if he wanted to star at Real forever, Rodrygo told DAZN: “Yes. Well… anything can happen. I have a contract here, but I don’t know. The years I’ve been here have been a pleasure for me.

“I’ve always said I want to be at this club, but let’s see.”

Not fully committing to Real led to suggestions from Spanish outlets that the 23-year-old attacker remains a target for top Premier League clubs, with Liverpool known to be ahead of any other suitors.

Rumours persist over a Saudi move for Salah, which would leave a huge void in the Reds attack for Slot to try and fill. However, TT has previously reported that the Egyptian is happy to stay and be around for the start of the Slot era.

Rodrygo, who still has four years left to run on his Bernabeu contract, is being viewed as an ideal replacement.

Real star clarifies Real exit rumours

However, the Brazil international has now gone on record to clarify that he has no plans to move on from Real.

Writing on social media, Rodrygo confirmed: “Today – on Tuesday – a very annoying situation occurred, where one of my interviews was completely taken out of context.

“To be very direct, I am very happy at Real Madrid, I live a dream every day and it doesn’t cross my mind to leave the club of my life. Now we still have history to make. Hala Madrid and nothing more!”

Rodrygo could, however, see his game time significantly reduce next season with the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Brazilian starlet Endrick.

He is currently preparing to to take on Dortmund at Wembley on Saturday as Real look to seal a 15th Champions League crown.