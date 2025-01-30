Lille have knocked back a lowball offer for Canada striker Jonathan David it has been revealed amid speculation Liverpool were the club showing the interest, while manager Arne Slot has reached a big transfer decision over another young player following Wednesday’s Champions League defeat to PSV Eindhoven.

The Reds secured top spot in the Champions League group stages despite a topsy-turvy 3-2 defeat to the Eredivisie champions in the Philips Stadion. However, with Arne Slot resting many of Liverpool‘s star names and handing opportunities out to several untested youngsters, the Reds manager appeared more than happy with the outcome of his side’s work both on the night and throughout the competition as a whole.

They will now head into the round of 32 as one of the eight seeded sides and are now rated as many people’s favourites to win the competition.

The loss in the Netherlands was only Liverpool’s third of the season across all competitions so far, with Slot working wonders with the squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp.

However, while the Reds are yet to add to – and don’t actually look like doing so – to their squad in the winter window, reports in France have revealed that an unnamed club – believed to be Liverpool – have seen an offer knocked back for Lille striker David.

Per the report, picked up by Chronicle Live, the offer for David was believed to be for €12m (£10m, $12.5m) – a bid way below the French club’s €60m (£50.2m, $62.5m) valuation of the Canada international.

The Ligue 1 side’s president Olivier Letaing is reported to have had no hesitation in rejecting the bid and would rather risk losing the player on a free transfer at the end of his contract this summer, feeling there is more value in a $50m/£40m bounty for reaching next year’s Champions League.

Despite that, Liverpool could yet go back in for the player this summer when he will hit free agency status. And their hopes of a deal have already been boosted by a hint from the 140-goal striker that he would potentially favour a move to the ‘best side in the world right now’.

Speaking last month after their 2-1 Champions League loss at Anfield, David said of Liverpool: “Very good team. I think they might be the best team in the world at the moment.”

Slot, Liverpool unlikely to make any signings this month

Whether Liverpool were indeed the side who bid for David will probably not come to light and given the Reds are one of a handful of sides understood to be keen – Tottenham, Man Utd, Inter Milan and Newcastle have also been credited with an interest – the race to sign David in the summer will undoubtedly be a fiercely-contested one.

Earlier in the season, though, the striker has indicated his time in France could be soon coming to an end.

“What am I waiting for? I guess now it’s easier to say. I’m in the last year of my contract,” he stated.

“Eventually my contract is going to run out. So then we’ll see. We’ll see what happens next year. I’m open to anything. I think obviously the Premier League is regarded as one of the best leagues in the world. And for me, it’s not the Premier League or bust. I’m open to anything and every league has its challenges.”

As for Liverpool, they look unlikely to dip their hands into their pockets this month, with Slot indicating plans are already taking shape for what will likely be a significant summer transfer window at Anfield.

“Liverpool should always be competing for a league title, we should always be competing for the Champions League. I’m hoping I will be able to keep the club at that level,” Slot told BBC Sport.

“I know people sometimes question this because they haven’t seen us doing a lot in the transfer market in the summer and now in the winter as well. There’s a reason for that – because we’re happy with the squad.”

Slot makes big decision on James McConnell; Salah fears mount

Meanwhile, one man strongly linked with a loan exit this month – 20-year-old midfielder James McConnell – now looks set to stay at Anfield after impressing Slot with his performance on his Champions League debut against PSV on Wednesday.

And rather than let him leave, Slot will now offer the player more chances to impress over the rest of the season as the Reds chase glory on four fronts.

“There’s always a chance in life. And at the moment we have most of our players fit so we will have this discussion tomorrow I think between me and Richard (Hughes) about these players,” said the Dutchman.

“But there’s definitely one that will not go out on loan: James McConnell. I liked him a lot today. Maybe the end result today would be good for him to go and play but he is a player who hasn’t played a lot in the last six or seven months as he was injured for a while. He impressed me a lot today.

“He is competitive in the training sessions we had, he is always very competitive. I’m not surprised, but you always wonder how you will react at this level.

“James plays and is competitive. He definitely deserves credit for his performance today.”

Meanwhile, the Reds have even greater reason to fear Mo Salah will depart Anfield at the end of the season with the move to Saudi Arabia being talked up even more for the soon-to-be out-of-contract star.

And after Ben Jacobs explained how Al-Hilal officials were confident of securing his signing on Tuesday, a rule change implemented by FIFA has now opened the door to an earlier-than-expected move for Salah – leading Ian Wright to launch a big plea to FSG over the Egyptian star.

With the Reds, understandably, now wary of the fact that Salah could leave as a free agent, the Reds have been quite wisely doing their due diligence on potential replacements – and now Carragher believes he has identified the man perfect to fill that sizeable gap on the right side of the Liverpool attack.

