Liverpool hold strong interest in dazzling Milan raid as new price tag emerges

Liverpool are eyeing former Chelsea star Christian Pulisic as a concrete target and could launch a big-money move for him next year, it has been claimed.

According to the Italian press, Liverpool like Pulisic ‘a lot’. The forward is considered ‘untransferable’ by AC Milan chiefs amid his great form for the Italian giants, but Liverpool plan to test their resolve.

Liverpool only signed Federico Chiesa in the summer, with the 27-year-old arriving from Juventus in a £12.5million (€15m / $15.8m) deal. However, Chiesa appears to be prone to injuries and this has forced Liverpool to re-enter the market, which is where Pulisic comes in.

Liverpool were linked with the winger in September, and Calciomercato have now stated that he is firmly on the radar of Reds sporting director Richard Hughes.

It had been thought that Milan were willing to do business at around the €40m (£33.4m / $42.2m) mark.

This latest report claims Liverpool will have to pay upwards of €60m (£50.1m / $63.3m) to sign Pulisic, despite Milan giving him that ‘untransferable’ tag.

Pulisic has reignited career

Liverpool had been interested in signing Pulisic in the build up to the 2019 January transfer window, only for Chelsea to beat them to his capture.

While the USMNT star did not hit the heights expected of him at Stamford Bridge, Liverpool’s interest has been reignited by his great form with Milan.

So far this season, Pulisic has notched seven goals and five assists in 15 games across all competitions.

That includes an early strike during Milan’s 3-1 home defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League in September.

After the 26-year-old was once again linked with Liverpool in September, former USA striker Herculez Gomez urged him to reject the ‘glitz and glamour’ of a Liverpool move to continue starring for Milan.

But rumours of a big switch to Anfield just will not go away.

Reports in the Spanish media have claimed that West Ham United are eyeing Pulisic, too. Although, he will want to join a Champions League side if he does leaves Milan, which makes a deal difficult for West Ham to complete.

Liverpool transfers: PSG winger battle; Alexander-Arnold boost

Pulisic is not the only winger Liverpool are tracking, as they are also interested in Napoli ace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Liverpool will need to fend off both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain in order to sign Kvaratskhelia.

Reports in Italy claim PSG have drawn up a player-plus-cash bid that could entice Napoli into selling the electric Georgian.

Liverpool are fighting on two fronts as they want to sign top talent while also tying their best players down to fresh terms.

The Reds have been told two big reasons why Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to reject Real Madrid and stay on Merseyside.