Liverpool stun ideal target by shelving January bid despite public declaration of interest

It is now unlikely that Liverpool will make a bid for Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Last week, Hincapie’s agent, Manuel Sierra, said Liverpool were interested in his client in the summer and have remained in contact about a deal ahead of the next opportunity to sign him in January.

Sierra suggested Liverpool – or anyone else – would have to pay €50m or more to sign Hincapie. Since his comments, reports have insisted that Jurgen Klopp’s side could make a move for the Ecuador international.

However, the latest from Football Insider suggests Liverpool are not actually pursuing a January move for Hincapie, despite his agent’s encouragement.

Liverpool do want to sign a left-footed centre-back, the report insists, which would make Hincapie an ideal target. However, they seem to have no intention of paying a high price (like the one that would be required) in the winter.

It remains to be seen whether they could revive their interest in Hincapie next summer, or if anyone else may have beaten them to him by then. Furthermore, the chances of them investing in a cheaper defender with a similar profile in January have not been assessed at this point.

READ MORE: Liverpool vulnerable as LaLiga giant prepare raid for underused star; likely transfer cost revealed

Bayer Leverkusen still have the 21-year-old under contract until 2027, since they were able to renew his deal back in February. However, he is yet to start a match in the Bundesliga this season after being suspended for the first three games and placed on the bench for the next four.

Overall, Hincapie has amassed 81 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen since joining them from Talleres in 2021. He is also able to play as a left-sided full-back, not just as a centre-half, though Liverpool still have Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas there.

Hincapie could have helped Liverpool in defence

It is as a left-sided centre-back that Hincapie might have been most useful to Liverpool. Although club captain Virgil van Dijk tends to play on the left of a centre-back pairing, he is right-footed; indeed, Klopp does not have any left-footed centre-backs in his squad.

Therefore, he could have deployed Hincapie on the left and Van Dijk on the right, or used the potential new arrival as an option to rotate with the ageing Dutchman.

But Klopp will seemingly not have to deliberate on plans like that if Liverpool refuse to get drawn into a mid-season bidding war for someone who is still building up experience.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool tipped to trigger release clause of classy LaLiga winger with Klopp forced into transfer rethink