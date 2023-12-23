Liverpool stung as PSG strike ‘verbal agreement’ with centre-half; personal terms ‘already agreed’

Liverpool have missed out on a centre-back signing after Fabrizio Romano confirmed PSG have forged a deal, and how much the French giant will pay has also been revealed.

Centre-half is a position Liverpool are expected to address at some stage in 2024. Joel Matip suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Liverpool’s 4-3 victory over Fulham on December 3. The 32-year-old’s contract expires at season’s end and whether he’ll be offered an extension is as yet unclear.

That’s promoted Ibrahima Konate to the position of Virgil van Dijk’s primary partner. Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah provide depth, though Gomez is also required to cover both full-back positions.

With Van Dijk aged 32 and Matip’s future unclear, Football Insider claimed the Reds had drawn up a three-man shortlist of centre-back targets ahead of the winter window.

Among the names listed was Sao Paulo’s Lucas Beraldo. At 20 years of age the Brazilian would be viewed as a signing for the future as much as the present.

Encouraging news for Liverpool quickly followed when Sao Paulo chief, Rui Costa dos Santos, went on record to state his side are open to discussing Beraldo’s transfer to Europe next month.

However, Fabrizio Romano revealed on December 19 that French giant PSG had thundered into the race and negotiations over a move to Paris were “progressing fast.”

What’s more, Romano stressed Beraldo had also given PSG strong indication he’d be willing to sign for the club.

Now, a fresh update from Romano on Saturday afternoon has revealed Beraldo’s switch to PSG is agreed.

PSG strike €20m agreement; personal terms agreed

The trusted transfer guru took to X to state a “verbal agreement” between PSG and Sao Paulo is now in place.

PSG will pay the Brazilian side €20m and there are no add-ons involved. Beraldo has also “agreed personal terms” with the Ligue 1 powerhouse and a medical will now be scheduled.

While not made clear, it is anticipated Beraldo will join up with PSG next month as opposed to remaining in Brazil until the summer.

Other centre-halves known to be on Liverpool’s radar ahead of a potential swoop in 2024 include Goncalo Inacio (Sporting CP), Maxence Lacroix (Wolfsburg) and Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace).

But with ESPN reporting Jurgen Klopp’s winter window budget is just £40m, those types of higher profile moves may have to wait until the summer.

