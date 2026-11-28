Liverpool are being tipped to make a stunning call on the future of Ryan Gravenberch amid “regret” on the contract extension he signed this year.

Gravenberch was one of the very best players at Liverpool last term. The Dutch midfielder missed only two games in the Premier League, as he scored five goals and assisted three more.

Following on from an impressive couple of seasons at Anfield, Gravenberch was rewarded with a new contract, which expires in 2032.

But the midfielder was benched for three of the first five Premier League games this season and has since been injured.

Former Premier League club CEO Keith Wyness feels Liverpool will be regretting handing Gravenberch that deal.

He told Football Insider: “I don’t think it’s the player having regret, I think it’s Liverpool possibly having regret as to whether they signed him. That’s the problem. It’s a bet on the system and when you change manager you change systems.

“And when he was given that renewal, that’s what they were thinking about at the time. I think it’s probably the club that are thinking maybe that was the wrong decision at that time.

“He’s on expensive wages. Unless there’s a squad depth issue that means they don’t want to move him on, I think they’ll be looking to move him on to the Bundesliga as soon as they can do. That’s where I think the interest might be.

“I’d expect to see possible movement even as soon as January, or if not next summer.”

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Trey Nyoni progress hurting Gravenberch

Teenage midfielder Trey Nyoni being picked ahead of Gravenberch for the Arsenal game earlier this season felt like a big statement from Andoni Iraola.

At the time, Jamie Carragher suggested it would have been hard on the Dutchman.

He said: “The one thing that has stood out with the manager so far is he’s not afraid to make big decisions.

“He dropped Gravenberch really early, after the first game of the season, away at Newcastle.

“He’s left [Milos] Kerkez as out, a player who he knows before as well. He’s changed the wingers in and out at different times.

“What I would say is, I think we all go back to being a young player; the first time as a youngster when you’re ever picked ahead of what you is an established player.

“It’s always difficult, I think, for the senior player to ever recover from that.

“Not that he can’t come back, but Iraola’s saying he’s got more trust in a 19-year-old kid who’s only getting better and his career is going one way.

“I think that will be a mighty blow for Gravenberch.”

The Reds evidently have stocks in Nyoni, and Lewis Steele has suggested a new contract may be coming.

He said: “His family was sat near me the other night. His agent was sat near me. Maybe a new deal is on the horizon soon.

“I think he’s been offered one. So if that one gets done in the next couple of weeks, wouldn’t be surprised at all.”