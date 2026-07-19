Liverpool have submitted a bid for Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola, per an insider account, while a Reds star could make a move to Real Madrid for £85million.

The Reds are still yet to replace Mohamed Salah, with the Egyptian superstar’s exit coming this summer. They have spent months being linked with some big names, and PSG’s Barcola seems the main option at the moment.

That comes after Yan Diomande decided if he is to leave RB Leipzig, it would not be Liverpool he’d move to.

Liverpool bid for Barcola

According to an insider account, the Reds have lodged their first bid for Barcola. There’s no suggestion of what value that bid was.

Previous reports have suggested that the Frenchman will command a fee of £127.5million if he’s to leave the Champions League holders.

However, they are now said to be in club-to-club talks with PSG.

Arsenal are also being linked with Barcola, however they are not said to have sent a bid yet.

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Mac Allister feels Liverpool career is over

Elsewhere, an intermediary is said to have been offered to Real Madrid, and feels he’s unlikely to play for Liverpool again.

The information was brought by Spanish journalist Miguel Serrano.

He said: “The latest player to be offered is Alexis Mac Allister. He is under contract with Liverpool until June 2028, and the player believes his time in England is over.

“Liverpool would accept a transfer of €100million (£85m). This wasn’t proposed by his agent, but by the same intermediary who offered Enzo [Fernandez] in February – someone who works with Madrid on Premier League matters.”

Liverpool, Arsenal transfer scrap coming

Elsewhere, it’s said Liverpool have a concrete plan to sign Sweden international left-back Daniel Svensson.

It’s believed they could go head to head with Arsenal, with both clubs hoping to add to their left-back depth.

It’s been suggested that Borussia Dortmund could demand a £42.5million fee for Svensson.

It is not known if Liverpool or Arsenal would be willing to pay that, but it’s said the Bundesliga giants are not going to budge on their valuation.

READ MORE: Liverpool: Fabrizio Romano reveals truth on Mohamed Salah ‘agreement’ after Euro giants ‘offer’