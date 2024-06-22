Two Real Madrid moves – both of which are bad news for Liverpool – are rapidly taking shape and a medical in the all-important first deal has been passed.

Real Madrid very rarely fail to land their man in the transfer market. They along with Liverpool and Manchester City were the three most serious contenders in the race to sign Jude Bellingham last summer.

Bellingham only had eyes for the Bernabeu, as did Kylian Mbappe who will leave PSG for Real Madrid in perhaps the biggest free transfer in football history at the end of the month.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are primed to become even stronger with Mbappe leading their line next season. However, they have waved goodbye to Toni Kroos who will retire from all forms of football after Euro 2024 and captain Nacho Fernandez is on the move too.

The veteran centre-half, 34, is out of contract on June 30 and Ancelotti had hoped to convince Nacho to sign an extension.

However, Nacho has decided the time is right to experience a new challenge and a move to the Saudi Pro League is advancing.

Al-Ittihad were the first to show interest, though once their move stalled, Al-Qadisah quickly stepped in.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Nacho had already passed a medical with the Saudi side and will soon sign a two-year deal.

READ MORE: Real Madrid’s best non-Galactico signings since 2000: Surprise names head the list

Nacho exit bad news for Liverpool

Nacho’s exit will put Real Madrid into the market for a new centre-back. Their primary target is a player Liverpool, Manchester United and PSG all admire too – Lille’s Leny Yoro.

The 18-year-old has been deemed a can’t miss talent by Real Madrid’s super scout Juni Calafat.

Yoro has the green light to leave Lille this summer given his contract expires in 2025 and signing an extension is not in his plans.

Trusted reporter David Ornstein recently confirmed Liverpool are actively pursuing Yoro who would be viewed as the successor to Joel Matip. The 32-year-old has not been offered a new contract and will leave Liverpool as a free agent on June 30.

Fabrizio Romano subsequently revealed Liverpool have taken early steps towards bringing Yoro to Anfield. Nonetheless, all sources have declared the likeliest outcome is Yoro heads to Real Madrid.

With Nacho now heading to Saudi Arabia, Real Madrid are primed to ramp up their pursuit of Yoro and the bad news for Liverpool doesn’t end there.

HAVE YOU SEEN: Five incredible Real Madrid targets at 2024 Copa America, including Premier League trio

Leny Yoro chooses Real Madrid

A fresh update from the Athletic brought news of Yoro himself informing Real Madrid they are the club he wishes to join.

Furthermore, Yoro was described as being ‘happy’ with the personal terms Real Madrid have proposed to his camp.

There is a sticking point in the form of the fee Lille are demanding. The French side hope to collect €60m, while Real Madrid are only prepared to pay a maximum of €40m this summer.

However, the report adds Real Madrid are fully prepared to wait 12 months if they have to, at which point they’ll sign Yoro as a free agent.

That outcome would be Lille’s worst nightmare, though they cannot force Yoro to accept an alternative transfer and the player is 100 percent determined to sign with the LaLiga and Champions League winners.

As such, Liverpool’s search for a Matip replacement looks like it must quickly move on from Yoro.

DON’T MISS: Arne Slot signs off on Liverpool move for eye-catching attacker making €50m tag seem like bargain