Alisson has opened the door to an exit from Liverpool

A Liverpool superstar is ready to call time on his Anfield career and is so desperate to join Juventus, he’s not even bothered they’re about to miss out on Champions League football, according to a report.

Liverpool have endured a nightmare campaign that could get even worse on the final day. The Reds still have work to do to secure Champions League qualification. Failure to do so would constitute total embarassment after entering the season as reigning champions and spending close to half a billion pounds on new recruits.

It’s a situation that may well cost Arne Slot his job. A bombshell report on Thursday claimed Liverpool have bitten the bullet and decided to sack the Dutchman.

TEAMtalk has not been able to verify that claim is accurate, but our insider, Graeme Bailey, has been told ‘serious talks’ about Slot’s future are taking place.

It’s been a similarly shambolic campaign over in Turin where Juve look set to miss out on UCL qualification after suffering a shock defeat to Fiorentina last Sunday.

The loss saw Juventus slip to sixth in the table with one game remaining, and only the top four in Italy will qualify.

Yet despite Juventus likely being without Champions League football next year, the latest from Gazzetta dello Sport states Alisson Becker is keener than ever to leave Liverpool and sign up.

Alisson Becker wants Juventus transfer

News broke of Alisson verbally agreeing personal terms with Juventus back in April. GdS now state Alisson is more ‘convinced’ than ever by Juve’s project, and the potential lack of UCL football won’t torpedo his move.

Accordingly, Alisson’s agent is ‘ready to accelerate after new contacts with the management.’

The Brazilian, 33, has a year left on his Liverpool deal and out of respect for the club, he won’t down tools or demand to leave if Liverpool want to keep him for one more year.

The relationship between Alisson and Liverpool is extremely strong. Neither party will force the issue if one or the other would rather continue for another season.

But with GdS strongly suggesting Alisson now wants to embark on a new chapter in Turin, all eyes are on Liverpool and whether they do give the green light to his sale.

Alisson remains one of the very best in the business between the sticks. As such, the transfer fee Liverpool might command could prove a sticking point.

For a world class player you’d expect Liverpool will want to be handsomely compensated.

In contrast, Alisson is well into his thirties, has only a year left on his deal, and is increasingly struggling with injuries. As such, Juventus won’t want to pay anything significant, if anything at all.

There is the possibility Liverpool simply let Alisson leave on a free, just as they’re doing with Mohamed Salah.

But all might not be as it was first thought regarding Salah, with new reports stating he could STAY at Anfield if Slot is indeed sacked.

If Alisson does go, TEAMtalk has been told Liverpool haven’t been fully convinced by what they’ve seen from Giorgi Mamardashvili this season.

As such, it’s entirely possible a new goalkeeper is signed to replace Alisson and compete with the Georgian for the starting spot next year, rather than Mamardashvili simply taking it by default.

Brighton’s Bart Verburggen is known to be on Liverpool’s radar, as is Diogo Costa of FC Porto.

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