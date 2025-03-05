Alisson "put on a clinic" for Liverpool in their win

Stephen Warnock hailed Alisson as “world class” as a “hat-trick” of saves helped him on the way to breaking a personal record in a shock victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

Alisson was in sensational form in the Champions League round of 16 first leg against PSG. The goalkeeper kept his Liverpool side in the game in the face of multiple big chances, allowing them to win the leg late on.

The Brazilian made three top-drawer saves – one diving high spectacularly, one diving low, and diving at an attacker’s feet – to keep PSG’s potent attack at bay.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Warnock was mesmerised by those saves.

“A hat-trick of world-class saves. Stunning from Alisson,” Warnock said.

“They’ll be wondering what this guy is on. He has been sensational tonight.”

Alisson’s nine saves are the most he has ever made in a Liverpool shirt in one game, and the record-breaking performance made a huge difference, as the Reds collected the win with just three minutes of normal time remaining.

Alisson ‘put on a clinic’

TNT Sports pundit Rio Ferdinand was also full of praise for Alisson’s top performance.

“Alisson has put a clinic on today in how to be a goalkeeper. He has kept his team in it. Tremendous,” he said.

For John Murray on 5 Live, it was clear it was Alisson who would be getting all the plaudits after the game.

“There is a clear man of the match, the goalkeeper, Alisson,” he said.

