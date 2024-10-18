Liverpool superstar has ‘already agreed’ to Real Madrid move as pundit offers three reasons

Mark Lawrenson feels that Trent Alexander-Arnold has “already agreed” to join Real Madrid, with three reasons given for his exit from Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold is one of three Liverpool superstars whose contracts are expiring this summer. He is joined on that list by Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

The right-back is on the radar of Real Madrid, and reports of late have suggested that they are even more keen on him given an injury to positional rival Dani Carvajal.

According to former Liverpool defender Lawrenson, Alexander-Arnold’s mind is already made up on heading to the La Liga giants.

“I think he’s already agreed to go, Trent, to be honest with you. His best mate [Jude Bellingham] plays there, doesn’t he? I think he’s one of those lads who is very well-educated, and he’s kind of thinking, ‘You know what? I’ve done everything at Liverpool’,” Lawrenson said on talkSPORT.

“‘Maybe I will go to Spain, learn the language and play’. Why wouldn’t you want to play for Real Madrid? They win the Champions League every year.”

Reports place TAA away from Liverpool

Lawrenson’s view that Alexander-Arnold will be heading to Real Madrid follows reports from Marca that he will not be agreeing a new deal with Liverpool.

Multiple sources see it as most likely that he will not be a Reds player next season.

If he is to head to Real, he will be disappointing two other enormous clubs.

Reports of late suggested that Bayern Munich and Barcelona both want him, though Real are positioning themselves at the head of the queue whatever happens.

Outbound transfers aside, the Reds are looking to bring in some fresh new talent to the club. Reports suggest Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Bynoe-Gittens will be dreaming of a move, amid interest from the Reds.

Meanwhile, Dortmund target Andrija Maksimovic is closer to a move to Anfield than he is the German outfit at the moment.

It’s also believed that Virgil van Dijk wants to pen a new contract, whether or not Alexander-Arnold does.

Alisson is also said to be keen to extend his career with Liverpool, despite Giorgio Mamardashvili giving him competition for the goalkeeper spot.

TAA will leave a Prem icon

If Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool, he’ll do so as one of the best defenders in the history of the competition.

That does not necessarily mean due to his defensive attributes, but how he has managed to change how full-backs are viewed, highlighted by his assist numbers in the competition.