Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is the subject of incredible talks that would see him leave Anfield and sign for one of the greatest managers of all time, according to a report.

Nunez has split opinion since joining Liverpool from Benfica in a deal worth £85m (including future add-ons) two years ago.

There is no doubt the Uruguayan has the potential to be a world class striker, though poor technique and wasteful finishing have blighted his career on Merseyside thus far.

Nunez has been by no means a disastrous signing. Indeed, a goals return of 33 strikes in 96 matches means he’s operating at better than one goal every three games.

However, there is frustration around Anfield at Nunez’s lack of development since joining. There have also been calls for Liverpool to show a ruthless streak and cut the frontman loose.

Reds legend Jamie Carragher is among those to have suggested Liverpool have a big decision to make on Nunez this summer.

Speaking late last season, Carragher said: “You are looking at it now and after two years, I don’t think there is going to be a massive improvement in him.

“What we have seen in the last two years is what he is. He can cause trouble, he can be erratic with his finishing.

“I don’t think it is going to be enough to win you the biggest trophies so I think there is a big decision to be made on him in the summer.”

There has been no indication since the summer window opened that Liverpool would entertain the idea of offloading Nunez.

However, according to a remarkable report out of Turkey, talks over taking Nunez to Fenerbahce in what’s labelled the ‘transfer of the year’ have begun. Such a move would see Nunez managed by legendary boss Jose Mourinho.

Fenerbahce want Darwin Nunez on loan

Nunez is managed by the Gestifute agency, which in turn is headed by Portuguese super agent, Jorge Mendes.

Mendes is also the agent of Mourinho and the Turkish report states the duo want to agree a mind-boggling loan deal with Liverpool.

A loan move would appear to be of no benefit to Liverpool whatsoever. It would deprive Arne Slot of a dangerous attacking option while also denying Liverpool the chance to recoup a transfer fee to reinvest in a replacement.

Nonetheless, it’s claimed Fenerbahce – who are seeking a successor to Michy Batshuayi who left the club via free agency on Sunday – are in talks to sign Nunez.

Whether those alleged talks relate to discussions between the clubs or simply discussions between Fenerbahce and Nunez’s camp was not made clear.

Nonetheless, the report goes on to talk up a move when declaring Nunez has ‘broken ties’ with Liverpool.

That claim will relate to Nunez deleting images and references to Liverpool from his social media accounts in the latter stages of the season.

The Uruguayan’s move in that regard came after coming in for stinging criticism for his lacklustre finishing at a time when Liverpool’s season began to unravel.

Nonetheless, it still seems fanciful in the extreme that Liverpool would entertain loaning Nunez out.

Furthermore, Fenerbahce simply cannot afford anything close to the sum it would take to sign the 25-year-old in a permanent transfer.

As such, this appears to be a case of the Turkish media putting two and two together and getting five.

