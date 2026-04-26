Liverpool could complete a swap with a European giant for one of their stars, while missing out on two Manchester City stars has hurt the Reds.

Liverpool are set to lose a few stalwarts from their team this summer. Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson, both of whom have been present for two Premier League triumphs and have lifted the Champions League with the Reds, are moving on in the summer.

Alisson could also follow them out of the door, with interest from Juventus hotting up.

Juventus swap deal possible

TEAMtalk is aware that the Liverpool goalkeeper is intrigued by a move to the Italian giants, where discussions have already been held over a two-year deal with the option for a third year.

Juventus’ interest comes amid their desire to sign an upgrade on current goalkeepers Michele Di Gregorio and Mattia Perin.

Though Juve feel Alisson would be an upgrade on the former, sources state Liverpool have previously tracked the Italian stopper.

As such, there’s potential for a swap deal involving the two goalkeepers if the Reds decide to revive their interest in Di Gregorio, with the Italian club coming after Alisson.

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Missing Man City duo hurts Liverpool

Elsewhere, Liverpool have been hurt by a pair of former targets reaching the FA Cup final with Manchester City. Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo were part of the City side who turned over Southampton to help the Manchester outfit to their fourth consecutive final in the competition.

Reds legend Steven Gerrard was part of the punditry team and detailed the hurt of seeing both men succeed after being linked with Liverpool – Guehi in particular had an agreement to join before then-club Crystal Palace had to renege on it.

Gerrard said: “They should be playing for Liverpool, so that hurts even more.

“We were linked with two of those players and that would have made a big difference to Liverpool.

“But I’ve said it before on record. Two top, top players. And for the price that they got them in as well. One on a free [£20million]. One was, you know, £60million. In today’s market, they’re two bargains.

“Quality players, experienced, ready to go into the prime years of their career. International-level players. And what they’ve done is they’ve just helped kick City on at the right time.”

Slot has ‘good feeling’ about Dutch star

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool were interested in signing Dutch right-back Denzel Dumfries in the January window, and that Arne Slot continues to be intrigued by him.

Romano said: “Denzel Dumfries is a hot topic for the summer, an issue that we need to keep monitoring. He has a release clause active in the summer, so that opens up the market potential. All the various opportunities are being explored for Dumfries. The release clause has a very limited timeframe.

“One team to keep an eye on Denzel Dumfries remains Liverpool. Liverpool already wanted him during the January transfer window. It wasn’t possible, partly because Dumfries was injured.

“Inter wouldn’t have agreed to a loan deal in January, which was perhaps the only reason why Liverpool could even consider that kind of move, but Inter immediately said no.

“Let’s see whether this summer Liverpool go back in for Dumfries. He’s certainly a player highly rated by the manager, Arne Slot. There’s a very good feeling there, but it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will choose Dumfries as their main priority target or not.”

Dumfries’ release clause is set at £21million, and it seems Liverpool could perhaps look to trigger it.