Liverpool swat Dortmund aside in chase for next Gareth Bale as Slot eyes £123m trio

Liverpool have been linked with the new Gareth Bale

Liverpool are in a good position to sign Turkey star Baris Alper Yilmaz as German clubs including Borussia Dortmund have fallen behind in the transfer pursuit, according to reports.

Yilmaz is a 24-year-old attacker who mainly operates on the right wing but can also play as a centre-forward or on the left flank if required. He spent time at Ankara Demir and Keciorengucu before reaching the pinnacle of Turkish football in July 2021 by joining Galatasaray.

The player is a crucial part of the Galatasaray first team, having made 55 appearances in all competitions last season and chipped in with seven goals and 12 assists.

Yilmaz played in every minute of Turkey’s Euro 2024 campaign and put in some eye-catching performances, leading to interest from clubs around Europe.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are the main Premier League clubs to have been linked with the forward, while he has also been tipped to head to a major Bundesliga side.

But German journalist Christian Falk has handed Liverpool had a boost by stating that Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt are less likely to win the transfer race than Arne Slot’s side.

“Dortmund has Baris Alper Yilmaz on their shortlist – that’s true. It’s not concrete at the moment,” the reporter said in an interview with CaughtOffside.

“The rumours about Frankfurt and Leipzig aren’t as concrete as is the case at Dortmund.

Liverpool transfers: Baris Alper Yilmaz boost

“If Dortmund needs a new striker, in case they sold [Niclas] Fullkrug, it would be an option, but I think Liverpool don’t have to be afraid of the German teams!”

Reports in Turkey claim Liverpool are ready to match Galatasaray’s £25million price tag for Yilmaz. While Galatasaray chiefs rate the electric winger highly, selling him would give them vital transfer funds.

Yilmaz could end up being a long-term replacement for Mo Salah at Anfield. Yilmaz has been compared to Gareth Bale in Turkey thanks to his ability to glide past players with ease.

Although, Liverpool fans may be slightly disappointed if Yilmaz becomes Salah’s successor, as they are hopeful that an elite forward will join such as Leroy Sane or Raphinha.

Yilmaz replacing Salah would see Liverpool change their style of play, as he is right-footed and therefore links to maraud down the wing, rather than cutting inside as often as Salah.

The 20-cap international is just one of several players Arne Slot is eyeing. On Thursday, it emerged that Slot wants Liverpool to decimate Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers by initiating a £98m double swoop for Rayan Ait-Nouri and Pedro Neto.

Ait-Nouri has long been touted as a potential heir to Andy Robertson at left-back, while Neto is an alternative to Yilmaz as Slot prepares for life after Salah.

