Liverpool take key step towards explosive double deal as Klopp plots next phase of evolution

Liverpool scouts went to watch Goncalo Inacio and Pedro Neto in action for Portugal during their most recent international fixture, a report has claimed.

Inacio is a target for Liverpool as they search for successors to Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, both of whom are above the age of 30, in their defence. Furthermore, the Reds have recently come into the equation for Wolves winger Neto, potentially as someone who could take over from Mohamed Salah in the future.

According to 90min, Liverpool scouted both players when they featured for Portugal against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday. Inacio started and completed the 5-0 win, while Neto came on as a substitute.

Of course, just because a club is scouting a certain target does not mean they will definitely bid for them, but it is a major step in any process towards a potential signing.

For the centre-back position, Inacio is one of four options Liverpool are monitoring. Their other ideas, per the report, are Antonio Silva, who was an unused substitute for Portugal on Monday, Italy’s Giorgio Scalvini and Brazilian prospect Lucas Beraldo.

The profile of each player sends a clear signal that Liverpool are looking for a long-term option, since all four potential targets are youthful.

Nevertheless, Inacio has 132 appearances to his name for his club, Sporting CP. By the age of 22, he has already competed in the Champions League and Europa League.

Another benefit to bringing in Inacio would be that he is left-footed. Jurgen Klopp currently does not have any left-footed centre-backs to bring balance to his defence.

Further forward, Inacio’s attacking compatriot Neto has already acclimatised to the Premier League with Wolves. TEAMtalk understands Arsenal are considering a move for him in January as they scour the market for cover behind Bukayo Saka, but reports have also linked Liverpool with the 23-year-old.

Neto, formerly with Braga and Lazio but only as a fringe player, has made a name for himself with Wolves across 119 appearances, in which he has scored 12 goals.

His contract at Molineux is due to last until 2027, which also happens to be the same year Inacio is tied down to in Lisbon.

Neto interest may develop depending on Salah

Liverpool’s interest in Neto may well be something that amplifies if they lose Salah, who remains a major target to become the poster boy in the Saudi Pro League after Al-Ittihad tried and failed to lure him away from Anfield this summer.

Like Salah, Neto is left-footed but prefers to operate on the right wing and cut inside onto his stronger foot, which may make him a like-for-like replacement for the Egypt international.

That said, his highest-scoring season in the Premier League so far has been when he scored five goals in 2020-21. Salah’s saw him score 32 in 2017-18. For context, the 31-year-old has already scored the same number of goals as Neto’s best league tally this term.

Perhaps Liverpool might need a slightly more senior successor to Salah, which is why there have been links with Bayern Munich’s former Manchester City man, Leroy Sane.

But Liverpool do like to invest in players with potential, so Neto is clearly under consideration. Whether they move for him or Inacio first – if either – will depend on what position they deem to be their most urgent priority.