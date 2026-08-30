Liverpool are in talks with Genk for Lucca Brughmans

Liverpool are in talks with a European club about the signing of their goalkeeper, with a Premier League rival looking to prise a member of the keeping corps away from Anfield.

The Reds have two first-team quality keepers in Alisson and Giorgi Mamardashvili. They also signed Freddie Woodman this summer for the third keeper spot.

But information from insider Matteo Moretto is that Mamardashvili could leave.

His update simply states: ‘Nottingham Forest want Giorgi Mamardashvili.’

A pair of insiders have confirmed that Liverpool are already working on replacing the Georgian goalkeeper, should he leave.

Sacha Tavolieri first stated on X: ‘EXCL – Liverpool FC has targeted Lucca Brughmans to replace Giorgi Mamardashvili!

‘Also on FC Bayern Munich’s radar, the Reds are convinced by the future potential of the 2.00m-tall Belgian goalkeeper.

‘Talks underway.’

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Fabrizio Romano confirms Lucca Brughmans interest

Fabrizio Romano then followed up with similar info on the chase of the 18-year-old Genk goalkeeper, who stands at 6ft 7in tall.

He said: ‘Liverpool have made official club to club contact with Genk to sign Lucca Brughmans as new goalkeeper.

‘#LFC assessing whether to sign Brughmans for now if Mamardashvili goes to Nottingham Forest or eventually joining from 2027.

‘Deal on between clubs – follows @sachatavolieri.’

It had been suggested when Mamardashvili arrived at Anfield that he was the readymade replacement for Alisson whenever he left the club.

But the Georgian hasn’t stamped his authority whenever he’s replaced the No.1, and though it’s not clear whether Liverpool would sell him, that they’re looking for a replacement already suggests they might be open to it.

Brughmans, 18, has only played 15 senior games for Genk, keeping six clean sheets in them.