Gustavo Varela is of serious interest to Liverpool

Liverpool are the main club showing their affection for the top scorer in the Serie A this season, sending scouts to watch him every single week, per a report in Italy.

The Reds are fourth in the Premier League but are lagging behind the sides around them in terms of goals scored. Their 14 in 10 games is the lowest total in the top five.

Brighton and Manchester City in the two positions above have already breached 20 goals, while Chelsea in fifth are on 19.

Furthering their goals tally could be the difference between a good and a great season at Anfield, and Liverpool are seemingly aware of that.

In response, they are reported to be very interested in Serie A top scorer Gustavo Varela – the 21-year-old has nine goals and an assist in 10 games this term.

Per Corriere dello Sport, the Reds ‘send scouts every week to monitor Varela’s performance.’

There’s a good deal of interest in Varela amid his stunning start to life with Monza.

The Portuguese has been the subject of enquiries from Tottenham, Brentford and Sunderland within the Premier League, while Napoli and Juventus are also named as interested clubs.

Former side Benfica also have a route to re-signing Varela, as they have matching rights for any offer that comes in for the star.

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Liverpool have hugely expensive attack

Adding another striker to the mix would mean Liverpool spend even more money on what’s already one of the world’s most expensive attacks.

They spent an initial £125million on Alexander Isak, and added Bradley Barcola in the summer for up to £123million.

That’s before factoring in the likes of Cody Gakpo, Victor Munoz and Co.

There’s a mention of €40million (£33m) in the article on interest in Varela, though seemingly just as an example of potential profit Monza could receive.

In any case, if the Portuguese keeps banging in the goals then his value will continue to rise, potentially giving Liverpool even more money to spend on their attack if they are to firm up their interest in the striker.

While they aren’t scoring at the same rate as their direct rivals at the moment, in Isak the Reds have the second-top scorer in the Premier League this season, with seven.

Another option could be of use to them, but a 21-year-old who’s banging in goals for fun surely won’t want to be the second option.

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