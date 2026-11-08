Liverpool targeting Netherlands starter after Fabrizio Romano’s ‘serious’ update

Liverpool are targeting a starter for the Dutch national side to replace one of their all-time greats who is now expected to leave next summer.

Overnight, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano delivered his verdict on the future of Alisson Becker at Liverpool. The legendary stopper is in the final year of his current contract, and per Romano, the expectation is he’ll leave when it expires.

“I think it’s a serious possibility,” said Romano. “Then it’s not something 100 percent decided, but it’s a serious possibility because there is interest from several countries and Alisson could explore these opportunities.

“Then let’s see how the season will end. It’s still very early. Maybe Liverpool decide to tell Alisson, no, we absolutely want you to stay here and they offer a new contract.

“So let’s see what’s going to happen. But I also can tell you that Liverpool also very happy with [Giorgi] Mamardashvili.”

But while Romano claims Liverpool are happy with Mamardashvili, and would thus presumably promote him to No 1 when Alisson leaves, that is not a view shared by other sources.

Our own insider, Graeme Bailey, has been informed Liverpool’s hierarchy aren’t fully convinced the giant Georgian is of the calibre required to be the regular starter.

Accordingly, Aston Villa’s Zion Suzuki is coming under very early consideration in case Alisson does leaves and Mamardashvili is overlooked.

The latest from Flashscore reporter, Dean Jones, states similar, with the journalist declaring: ‘There are doubts over whether Giorgi Mamardashvili is ready to take over as Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper.’

Liverpool target Dutch ace Bart Verbruggen as Alisson heir

Jones went on to name another Premier League goalkeeper who is emerging in Liverpool’s sights, Dutch international, Bart Verbruggen.

He wrote: ‘Bart Verbruggen is emerging as a goalkeeper of interest to Liverpool as they start to consider life beyond Alisson.

‘The Brighton goalkeeper has emerged as a potential target amid growing uncertainty over the future of Alisson, who could be in his final campaign at Anfield.’

Verbruggen, 24, has emerged as one of the league’s finest stoppers over the past few seasons, and since debuting for the Netherlands in 2023, has racked up 37 caps for his country.

However, Jones stressed a move for Verbruggen would be anything but straightforward.

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Aside from the colossal fee Brighton will command, the reporter also noted the Seagulls qualifying for the Champions League would not only strengthen Brighton’s efforts to retain the player, but might also convince Verbruggen to stick around.

Ahead of Sunday’s matches, Brighton sit third in the table – ahead of sixth-placed Liverpool – and boast by far the best goal difference (+17) in the league.