Liverpool tee up second electric winger signing after Chiesa bombshell, as Salah exit timeline revealed

Liverpool are already making plans for life after Mo Salah and have identified Takefusa Kubo as their ‘top target’ for the right wing position even though Federico Chiesa could soon arrive at Anfield, a report has claimed.

After previously missing out on No 1 midfield objective Martin Zubimendi, Liverpool’s summer transfer plans have exploded into life of late. They are poised to sign Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, with a view to him joining in 2025, and are looking to make it a double swoop by also bringing in Chiesa.

Juventus winger Chiesa has long been linked with Liverpool, but a move could now finally come to fruition.

On Monday it emerged that Liverpool have made contact for the Italy ace, who has been put up for sale by Juve. Chiesa has been given a price tag of just €15million (£12.6m) and Liverpool do not want to miss out on such a good transfer opportunity.

As per journalist Pete O’Rourke, Liverpool want to snare a new midfielder and centre-back once a deal for Chiesa is wrapped up. The club’s plans for 2025 have also emerged.

Liverpool have come to terms with the fact that star forward Salah is likely to depart when his contract expires next summer. Sources recently confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Saudis are aiming to strike a pre-contract agreement with Salah in January ahead of him potentially joining on a free transfer next summer.

Potential new arrival Chiesa can play as a winger on either flank, though Liverpool chiefs do not view him as a long-term replacement for Salah. Instead, CaughtOffside state that Kubo has already been lined up as Liverpool’s ‘top target’ for summer 2025.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Liverpool could swoop for Kubo this summer, but it now seems that they are ready to wait and launch a bid in 12 months’ time.

Liverpool transfers: Kubo, Chiesa both eyed

The exciting 23-year-old has the same release clause as Zubimendi at Real Sociedad, worth €60m (£50.7m). As Kubo is not a product of the Sociedad academy, like Zubimendi, Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes will be hoping that he is easier to sign.

There are similarities between Salah and Kubo as the latter is left-footed too and loves to cut inside. Although, the Japan star still has some developing to do if he is to make a huge impact on Liverpool like Salah has done.

Kubo’s record for Sociedad currently stands at 17 goals and 14 assists in 87 appearances for the La Liga outfit, far lower than Salah’s numbers. Kubo has started the new campaign strongly though, having come off the bench late in the game against Espanyol on Saturday and taken on his marker before firing into the top corner, giving Sociedad a 1-0 away win.

In July, Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo endorsed Hughes moving for his fellow Japan international. He said: “The search for a replacement for Mohamed Salah has begun, so this is becoming a real area for Liverpool to strengthen. I think the player who can replace him, in the national team, would be Kubo.”

