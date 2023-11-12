Liverpool tell top defender target they want him in person, planting seeds for £20m January bid

Liverpool officials have flown to Brazil to confirm their interest in Sao Paulo centre-back Lucas Beraldo, according to reports.

Finding a new centre-back for the long term has become an issue for Liverpool to address in one of the transfer windows in 2024. In that department at present, they have Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip who are over the age of 30, and Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez who have struggled for consistent form or fitness.

Beraldo has become an option for Liverpool after they added him to their shortlist recently when undergoing a scouting mission in South America.

Now, The Sun has revealed that they have sent negotiators to Brazil to hold talks with the player himself.

Aware that Beraldo is also of interest to other clubs, potentially including fellow Premier League side Wolves, Liverpool are trying to beat the competition by convincing their target that they would be the right choice as his next step.

The report even claims they could make a £20m offer for him during the January transfer window, hoping to agree a deal with Sao Paulo for what would be the first ever transfer between the two clubs.

There is reportedly a €60m (£52.6m) release clause in Beraldo’s terms with Sao Paulo.

Beraldo is under contract with his current employers until 2026 and has already made 47 appearances for their first time despite still only being 19 years of age.

Klopp already has big plans for Beraldo

It is also important to highlight that he is a left-footed centre-back, which is a kind of player currently lacking from Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Therefore, Beraldo could bring balance to the Liverpool backline if they were able to win the race to sign him.

And despite the seniority of the four existing defenders at Klopp’s disposal, the report suggests Liverpool could already have plans to fast-track Beraldo into contention for regular first-team appearances.

As a Brazilian, he would end up playing in front of his compatriot in goal, Alisson Becker.

As for any consequences for Liverpool’s existing defenders, Matip is out of contract at the end of the season anyway. Van Dijk has terms until 2025, Konate until 2026 and Gomez until 2027.

Liverpool are also developing one of their own products for their defence, since Jarell Quansah has been beginning to knock on the first-team door.

But they will be on alert for opportunities in the transfer market too as they look to evolve their defence in a similar manner to how their midfield was transformed in the most recent transfer window.

