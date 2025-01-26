Liverpool are now thinking of making a move to sign Ajax defender Jorrel Hato during THIS transfer window after already listing him as a top target for the summer, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Liverpool have long identified Hato as a top target for the summer transfer window, but for a couple of reasons, the Reds are considering bringing forward their move for him into the current January transfer window.

For starters, the situation with Virgil van Dijk’s future at the club is still unclear. Liverpool’s captain is due to be out of contract at the end of the season, and although an offer has been made to retain his services and there is in general more confidence about him than Trent Alexander-Arnold or Mohamed Salah, nothing can ever be taken for granted until anything is signed.

Furthermore, there is increasing competition for Hato. Real Madrid and Chelsea both enquired about his situation recently and have prepared the ground for a possible move in the summer. For this reason, Liverpool are evaluating whether to anticipate their approach to avoid a fierce battle for Hato.

Arne Slot highly values him for his versatility as a centre-back and as a left-back and considers his potential, combined with his young age, an excellent mix for a player of potentially very high value.

Ajax would not want to lose him in this winter transfer window, but for an offer of around €30m (£25.2m/$31.5m) – also in light of their financial situation – they could evaluate his sale now.

The Reds are making internal assessments on the next concrete steps to take and have not yet made a definitive decision, but the feeling is that a concrete move from Liverpool could come very soon.

Who is Jorrel Hato?

By Samuel Bannister

Hato was born in Rotterdam but has been an Ajax player since 2018, when he joined their academy from hometown club Sparta Rotterdam.

He captained Ajax’s youth team during the 2022-23 UEFA Youth League and made his first-team debut during that same season as well.

Hato’s emergence into the first team, despite being the third youngest Eredivisie debutant in Ajax colours, was strong. By the end of the season, he was a starter in the KNVB Cup final.

Hato had a busy 2023-24 season, making 46 appearances in all competitions, including as captain on a couple of occasions.

A versatile defender, Hato has mainly been playing as a left-back this season, but has operated as a centre-back before too.

Good in possession, Hato is technically intelligent and is an ideal modern defender. He has a bright future ahead.

Liverpool transfer news roundup

In other news, TEAMtalk’s Ben Jacobs has clarified links between Liverpool and Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki.

Cherki is unlikely to extend his contract with Lyon beyond 2026, which has opened up a battle for his signature.

And although Liverpool have been linked with Cherki, sources state a move to the Bundesliga is more likely for the 21-year-old.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez has offered a strong reaction to being linked with Liverpool.

Kerkez is another player to have emerged on Liverpool’s radar for the left-back role as they look to find an upgrade for Andy Robertson.

Meanwhile, there are unconfirmed rumours today about Liverpool making a move for a Bayern Munich midfielder.