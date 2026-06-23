Liverpool are going hard for two wingers, with an agreement reached for Yan Diomande and interest in a Paris Saint-Germain star revealed by insider Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have lost Mohamed Salah, and he takes with him 257 goals and 123 assists for the club. The shoes are big ones to fill, and Liverpool are looking at some exceptional talents in order to do so.

Indeed, Andoni Iroala looks to be going big in his first transfer window as Liverpool boss.

Diomande agreement reached

RB Leipzig and Ivory Coast winger Yan Diomande looks to be the top target, and a report has revealed an ‘agreement’ is in place with the winger himself.

He was a target for PSG, but their refusal to pay Diomande’s transfer fee has seen him choose Anfield.

That fee will be north of £110million if Leipzig get their way, and the only remaining piece of business is to come to an agreement on exactly what that fee will be.

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PSG under threat from Liverpool

And after PSG dropped back from the chase for Diomande, leading him closer to Liverpool’s clutches, the Reds could deal the French giants further damage.

Indeed, transfer insider Romano has confirmed their interest in wide man Bradley Barcola, who scored in France’s World Cup opening victory against Senegal.

The insider said: “Bradley Barcola is on Arsenal’s shortlist for sure, he’s one of the wingers appreciated, but Barcola is also on the list at Liverpool.

“Liverpool keep a close eye on the situation of Barcola. They like the player, he was on the shortlist in 2025 and remains on the shortlist in 2026.

“The feeling on this story is that it’s absolutely open at the moment. Depending also [on] what Paris Saint-Germain want to do.

“What I can say on Barcola, based on all the rumours that Barcola will stay at PSG, he won’t go anywhere… it’s important to clarify that to my understanding at the moment, the negotiations between PSG and Barcola over a new contract are completely, completely on standby.

“PSG and Barcola are not advancing on any deal, and that is why his situation remains one to watch in this summer transfer window, according to my information.

“Let’s see what happens with Liverpool, with Arsenal, and eventually with more clubs.”

Liverpool groundwork on Fernandes confirmed

There has also been confirmation from Romano that Liverpool have done work on the signing of West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

He’s long been on rivals Manchester United’s radar, while Tottenham have burst onto the scene of late and look to have made good progress towards the deal.

On Liverpool, Romano said: “I will tell you something that was not so public in the recent days and weeks.

“Liverpool made a call two weeks ago to understand the situation of Fernandes at West Ham, to understand the price and conditions, but they didn’t return with any bid or any official conversation.

“They made a call two weeks ago, I can guarantee that. Tottenham and Man United are busy with a deal, so there are so many clubs involved. The player is going to be expensive, more than £85million. It means Liverpool are working on midfielders.”