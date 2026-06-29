Liverpool have three star wingers in sight after learning Yan Diomande won't be joining

Liverpool are seeking to sign an alternative to Yan Diomande, and have three stars confirmed on their radar, with one an Ivorian international team-mates of the RB Leipzig man.

The Reds have a big task in replacing Mohamed Salah, and it’s just gotten bigger. Indeed, Diomande was seen as the ideal player to take the mantle of his fellow African winger, but he’s instead chosen Paris Saint-Germain – if he’s to leave RB Leipzig.

There are few ready-made Salah replacements on the market, and Liverpool are going to have to work hard to get a suitable player through the door.

Liverpool identify three wingers

TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher has learned there are three stars currently being looked at by Liverpool.

PSG’s Bradley Barcola is top of the list, and that pursuit could be made easier should Diomande join the French giants.

TEAMtalk is aware fresh contacts are expected for the Frenchman, while also on the list are Cologne’s Said El Mala and Hoffenheim’s Bazoumana Toure.

The suggestion is that Toure could be a longer-term addition, rather than an immediate fix in the Reds’ squad.

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Toure available at low price

Reports elsewhere have picked up on Liverpool’s interest in Toure, and a move for him would be far cheaper than one for Diomande.

Indeed, a €40million (£38.9m) offer is expected to be enough to land the Ivory Coast winger.

But there is a suggestion that Hoffenheim’s record sale of €45million (£38.9m), of Joelinton, could be broken should Toure leave.

Barcola future hangs in balance

It has been made clear that PSG winger Barcola will look to the exit if he’s not going to be guaranteed a role in the first team next season.

TEAMtalk is aware that Diomande’s arrival would strengthen the likelihood of Barcola moving on.

Andoni Iraola is a big fan, and as previously mentioned, Liverpool are looking to make a move for the French winger.

Even if Diomande doesn’t join, there’s a good chance that the Reds make a push for Barcola.

A €90million (£77.6m) valuation is far lower than that of the Leipzig man, who it’s believed could cost €130million (£112.2m).

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