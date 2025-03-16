Liverpool are reportedly weighing up an approach for a highly-rated 18-year-old Nordsjaelland winger, who has been likened to legendary Bayern Munich forward Arjen Robben.

It could be an incredibly busy summer at Anfield, as the club continues to sweat over the long-term futures of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with their contracts continuing to run down.

Losing any of those three on a free transfer would come as a devastating blow for Liverpool, even if they are on the brink of securing their first Premier League title success since the 2019/20 season. The Reds also face the small matter of an EFL Cup final against Newcastle at Wembley on Sunday.

However, a report that emerged on Sunday states that the Reds are looking to strike a deal for Nordsjaelland attacker Sindre Walle Egeli, who has drawn strong comparisons with Robben early in his career.

Football Insider reports that the Merseysiders could snap up Walle Egeli as an eventual successor to Salah, should the Egypt forward end his legendary spell at Anfield.

While the teenage talent has played down comparisons with Robben, his performances have sparked plenty of attention in Denmark and beyond – having scored six goals and added five assists from 23 appearances in all competitions this season.

The Norway Under-21 international is already a first-choice attacker for Nordsjaelland, whom he joined from Sandefjord in 2022 for just £168,700, and it’s claimed that there is a ‘growing feeling’ that he is ready for the Premier League – even at such a young age.

Liverpool are not alone in their chase for Walle Egeli though, with both Newcastle and Everton said to have been monitoring the winger’s progress this term.

Walle Egeli another Nordsjaelland ‘find’

The 2006-born attacker could become the latest in a long line of Nordsjaelland products to make a name for themselves in Europe.

The Danish giants have a track record of producing some top attacking prospects, including the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Mikkel Damsgaard, Simon Adingra, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ernest Nuamah, who all came through their ranks.

Kudus has become one of the most in-demand forwards in the Premier League and is expected to be of interest to the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City in the summer transfer window.

Brentford star Damsgaard, meanwhile, was recently urged to move to The Emirates over a mooted switch to Manchester United, after playing a starring role for Thomas Frank’s men.

Meanwhile, Brentford stalwart Mathias Jensen and Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka have also represented Nordsjaelland, who still have Liverpool-linked Walle Egeli under contract for another three years.

