Liverpool are increasingly likely to lose Luis Diaz this summer amid claims the Colombian has worked out exactly how he can manufacture a dream move to Barcelona – but reports claim Arne Slot has set his sights on a former Everton winger as a dazzling upgrade.

Slot is now a week into his new job at Liverpool, having been selected as the man to replace Jurgen Klopp as manager. Settling into his office at their Kirkby training complex, the Dutchman has already been joined by his trusted No 2 from Feyenoord, Sipke Hulshoff, while Ruben Peeters is due to arrive as lead physical performance coach in the coming days.

A fourth new arrival – first-team goalkeeper coach, Fabian Otte, will arrive once his duties with the USMNT at Copa America has concluded.

In the meantime, Slot and his trusted sidekicks, together with new sporting director Richard Hughes and CEO of football Michael Edwards, are busy plotting ways for the Reds to build on the fine legacy at Liverpool created by Klopp.

And a big part of that summer strategy will surround the now-open transfer window, with Liverpool in a strong financial position to strengthen their squad and very much already active in chasing down a number of key targets.

A new centre-half is high on Slot’s list and while a “transfer game of chess” will likely see them miss out to Real Madrid over Leny Yoro, a report on Tuesday revealed a deal for Nottingham Forest defender Murillo is growing increasingly likely as the Tricky Trees look to stay on the right side of PSR concerns.

Luis Diaz develops Liverpool exit strategy as Barcelona links grow

The Reds, though, do have other areas they want to strengthen, not least in the central midfield with the failure to properly replace Fabinho last summer seen as an area of weakness.

Liverpool will also likely sign a new goalkeeper this summer too. Adrian is close to departing for first club, Real Betis, while Caiomhin Kelleher is also pushing to leave in order to establish himself as a No 1 elsewhere.

However, the biggest and most costly change could come in attack with a reboot of Slot’s winger options also under consideration.

To that end, reports that Luis Diaz being a target for Barcelona this summer have gathered plenty of pace in recent weeks.

The Colombian was a €60m (£50m) signing from FC Porto in January 2022, but has been dogged by a number of fitness and personal issues while at Anfield, preventing him from truly playing at his consistent best.

And with reports emerging last week that the player could become the first major casualy of the Slot reign at Anfield, a fresh update from Spain has now detailed how Diaz has pieced together what has been described as his Anfield exit strategy.

Those plans will gather pace once Colombia’s Copa America adventure comes to an end, with their journey kicking off with a 2-1 win over Paraguay on Monday evening.

Mundo Deportivo claims today that Diaz ‘dreams’ of making the move to Barca and that he has made it clear to the Spanish giants he is willing to wait for his move there while they get their finances in line.

Their plans involve the sale of Raphinha to generate some much-needed transfer revenue, with the Brazilian likely to be sold to Al-Hilal later this summer and with the Blaugrana planning to use those funds on a new winger.

And with Deco on a personal mission to land the Colombian, he is now said to be determined to force through the signing of the Liverpool man with a €50m fee touted.

Liverpool turn to Atalanta winger as a replacement

Slot and Co have already been linked with a number of winger signings of their own this summer with the names of Johan Bakayoko and Nico Williams two names figuring prominently in recent weeks.

However, reports in Italy claim the Reds have a new replacement in mind in the form of Atalanta’s Wandsworth-born winger Ademola Lookman.

The Nigeria international is no stranger to English audiences, having played a large portion of his career at the likes of Charlton, Everton, Fulham and Leicester before making the move to Italy with Atalanta and via a temporary stint in Germany with RB Leipzig.

Always regarded as a decent, if not an inconsistent player, Lookman really hit the straps this season just gone, scoring 17 goals and registering 10 assists from 45 appearances in all competitions.

Lookman’s finest hour, though, undoubtedly came in the Europa League final as he scored all three goals in their 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen – the only match Xabi Alonso’s side tasted defeat in all season.

Having also helped Gian Piero Gasperini’s side to a fourth-placed finish, Atalanta will play Champions League football again next season, meaning the player is unlikely to try and force a move away any time soon.

However, it’s reported that Liverpool are preparing an ‘irrefutable’ offer for the 26-year, worth in the region of €50m to €60m (£42.2m to £50.6m), and leaving La Dea with little choice but to cash in.

Slot is said to be a big fan of Lookman’s versatility with the 23-times capped Nigeria international capable of playing as an inverted left-winger, but also often seen through the middle as a No 10.

Whether a move comes off remains to be seen, but having weighed in with a goal contribution every 1.6 appearances last season, the Reds would be landing a player more consistent than Diaz has ever been throughout his Anfield career.