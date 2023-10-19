Liverpool thunder into race to sign £100m-plus forward, as left-field plan to replace Salah takes shape

Liverpool have taken their first steps towards signing a Napoli superstar also being courted by Arsenal and Chelsea, per a report.

The Reds’ frontline is already the envy of many in world football. Jurgen Klopp has seen no drop off despite waving goodbye to Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in recent times.

Instead, Liverpool’s attacking options are as deadly as ever with the likes of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo settling quickly at Anfield.

Diogo Jota remains a reliable option for the Reds, though it’s unquestionably Mohamed Salah who is Klopp’s most potent weapon.

However, with talk of a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia in 2024 not going away, Liverpool may need a replacement forward when the campaign concludes.

Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane is on the club’s radar and as a left-footed right winger known for cutting inside, would be a like-for-like replacement. BILD recently claimed a bid of £80m would be enough to sign the ex-Man City star.

However, according to the Sun, Liverpool also have a more left-field alternative in mind.

Liverpool scout Victor Osimhen

Per the newspaper, Liverpool are casting their eye on Napoli centre-forward, Victor Osimhen.

The 24-year-old helped fire Napoli to their first Serie A title since 1990 last term. Osimhen bagged 26 goals in the league alone and is also known for his tireless workrate.

However, relations between Osimhen and Napoli have since strained on the back of a series of concerning and extremely ill-advised social media posts by the club. Arsenal as well as Chelsea are known to be hovering in case an exit looks likely to materialise.

Now, the Sun add Liverpool to the mix after Klopp’s side launched a scouting mission during the international break.

Members of Liverpool’s recruitment team were sent to Portugal to observe Osimhen in action for Nigeria. Nigeria faced Saudi Arabia and Mozambique in the Algarve, though Osimhen only played 60 minutes against the Saudis before sustaining a muscle injury.

Nonetheless, Liverpool are fully aware of Osimhen’s explosive talents and the Sun stress they are keeping a ‘very close eye’ on the frontman.

Any transfer is slated to set the buying club back at least £100m. As such, if Osimhen were to move to Liverpool, they’d have to break their transfer record. Their current highest purchase remains the roughly £86m paid to sign Darwin Nunez, though that figure factors in future add-ons.

The obvious question regarding Osimhen being lined up as Salah’s replacement is who would play on the right wing?

Osimhen would presumably take the central role, while Diaz is first choice on the left. As such, Klopp would then have to shoehorn one of Nunez, Gakpo or Jota onto the right flank. All three are right-footers.

