Liverpool to accept ‘strong move’ for Fabio Carvalho that’ll shake up Championship promotion race

Leicester, Leeds United, Southampton, Ipswich Town and Hull City are about to learn their fate, after a report claimed Liverpool and Fabio Carvalho are open to accepting a ‘strong move’ made by a promotion-chasing Championship side.

The Championship’s leading clubs were alerted to a fantastic transfer opportunity just over one week ago. Liverpool cut short Fabio Carvalho’s season-long loan stint with RB Leipzig. The Reds did so due to Carvalho’s lack of game time in Germany.

Liverpool’s intention upon terminating the loan was always sanctioning a second spell away. Key in the club’s mind when choosing where to send the player is the guarantee of regular minutes.

As such, interest from Premier League sides such as Wolves and Fulham was always likely to come to nothing.

While Carvalho is a fine player in his own right, it would be difficult for a top flight team to assure Liverpool Carvalho will start each and every week.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed multiple promotion-chasing Championship sides had asked to take Carvalho on loan.

Leicester, Leeds, Ipswich, Southampton and Hull have all been credited with interest by one report or another.

Now, according to Sky Sports, one team in particular has surged clear from the pack after making a ‘strong move’.

Fabio Carvalho heading to Hull City

Sky Sports state it’s Liam Rosenior’s Hull City who have stormed into the position of favourites for the livewire attacker.

Hull have seemingly assured Liverpool that Carvalho will receive a regular starting role and the player is labelled ‘enthusiastic about helping Hull cement a play-off place and push for promotion from the Championship’

Hull currently sit seventh in the table, just one point shy of Sunderland in the final play-off position.

Sky acknowledge Carvalho to Hull is by no means official just yet. However, there’s confidence on Hull’s end that Carvalho will move to east Yorkshire and could even be registered in time to feature in Friday night’s clash with Norwich.

Carvalho’s last season in the Championship was a wildly successful one. Indeed, the attacker was named in the Championship team of the season for 2021/22 when scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists in 36 appearances for Fulham who dominated the division.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein subsequently confirmed that barring any late hiccups, Carvalho will join Hull.

Why transfer rivals ran aground

Sky also detailed why a few of the rivals in the race for Carvalho appear to have come up short.

Firstly, Leicester held high hopes of signing the No 10, though would first be required to move a player on to make room.

Southampton, meanwhile, have been unable to make the game-time guarantees Liverpool demanded.

Sky concluded Stuttgart and Sevilla had also shown interest, though Carvalho now looks destined to join Hull.

An option to buy is not expected to be included in any loan agreement. Liverpool still believe Carvalho can make an impact at Anfield in the years to come.

