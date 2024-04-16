Liverpool tipped for ‘horrible end’ with Klopp now ‘flat and dejected’ and his side ‘out of energy’

Chris Sutton has tipped Liverpool for a “horrible end” to the Jurgen Klopp era, with the manager “flat and dejected” and his side “running out of energy.”

After a fifth-placed Premier League finish last season, the Reds have returned to their rightful position towards the summit of the table this campaign. What was a two-way fight for the title between Manchester City and Arsenal last season has seen Liverpool added to that group this term.

There is now an added desire to finish the season strong after Klopp revealed at the beginning of 2024 that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

He cited a lack of energy as one of the main reasons he’ll bring a nine-year spell at the club to a close.

Since that announcement, Liverpool have been very strong, for the most part.

Indeed, since the turn of the year, the Reds have won 16 of their 23 games in all competitions, and have only lost four.

But a couple of those losses coming in a row has put a dent in their chances of giving Klopp a happy farewell – they lost 3-0 to Atalanta in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final, and lost ground in the title race when they were beaten 1-0 by Crystal Palace three days later.

Sutton feels that result was a shock, but shows the Reds are unable to hit the gas at a crucial time.

Liverpool ‘running out of energy’

“I didn’t see Palace going to Anfield and rolling Liverpool over. That was a shocker. It seems like Liverpool are just running out of energy at the the wrong time,” Sutton said on It’s All Kicking Off.

“Salah since he’s come back from injury doesn’t seem the same Mo Salah, I wonder if there’s a knock-on effect. It looked like there was a hangover from the defeat against Atalanta.”

There is a chance that’s true, with the Reds clearly not at the races in both of those games.

They will hope that does not continue, as they still have a chance in both competitions if they can bounce back from the slight slump.

At the moment, Sutton feels the Klopp era will end with a whimper if something does not change fast, especially as the manager himself clearly has little energy left.

‘Horrible end’ is coming

“They huffed and they puffed and they’ve found a way this season. But listening to Klopp afterwards, normally in press conferences or when speaking to the media, he’s quite spiky,” Sutton added.

“But it sounded like he’s so flat and dejected. It’s going to be a horrible end to the season if they don’t pick up immediately.”

While Klopp cited a lack of energy as a reason for his departure, he is still trying for his team, and will surely do his all to ensure they finish the season as well as they can before he leaves.

The players will hope they can find some more energy and get themselves back into contention for the two trophies they are still playing for.

